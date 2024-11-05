College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Where Will Tennessee Be Ranked?
Predicting what the college football playoff rankings will look like and where Tennessee will be ranked.
College football is headed into week 11 and that means the first release of college football playoff rankings are occuring this week. The committee will release their first round of rankings Tuesday evening and it will provide the first look at how the playoff is currently shaping up.
This is also the first year for the 12-team college football playoff. That means there is a wider range of teams who will be in the college football playoff conversation. Right now, the Tennessee Volunteers are ranked inside of the top-10 according to the AP poll, but where will the college football playoff committee place the Volunteers. Here is how we see the college football playoff rankings shaping out this evening:
College Football Playoff Ranking Prediction:
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Texas
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Boise State
- Alabama
- LSU
- SMU
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- Army
- Washington State
- Clemson
- Colorado
- Kansas State
- Vanderbilt
- Louisville
- Pittsburgh
As to why Tennessee is at No. 7, they have a signature win over Alabama. However, their lone loss of the season was to an unranked Arkansas team earlier in the season. There could be an argument for the Volunteers over Penn State though as the Nittany Lions do not have a better win than the Volunteers and their best win of the season was over Illinois earlier in the season. If Tennessee were to be ranked over Penn State, there likely wouldn't be much pushback against it.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports