College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Where Will Tennessee Be Ranked?

Predicting what the college football playoff rankings will look like and where Tennessee will be ranked.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) pulls back for the throw during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) pulls back for the throw during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
College football is headed into week 11 and that means the first release of college football playoff rankings are occuring this week. The committee will release their first round of rankings Tuesday evening and it will provide the first look at how the playoff is currently shaping up.

This is also the first year for the 12-team college football playoff. That means there is a wider range of teams who will be in the college football playoff conversation. Right now, the Tennessee Volunteers are ranked inside of the top-10 according to the AP poll, but where will the college football playoff committee place the Volunteers. Here is how we see the college football playoff rankings shaping out this evening:

College Football Playoff Ranking Prediction:

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Miami
  5. Texas
  6. Penn State
  7. Tennessee
  8. Indiana
  9. BYU
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Boise State
  12. Alabama
  13. LSU
  14. SMU
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Iowa State
  18. Army
  19. Washington State
  20. Clemson
  21. Colorado
  22. Kansas State
  23. Vanderbilt
  24. Louisville
  25. Pittsburgh

As to why Tennessee is at No. 7, they have a signature win over Alabama. However, their lone loss of the season was to an unranked Arkansas team earlier in the season. There could be an argument for the Volunteers over Penn State though as the Nittany Lions do not have a better win than the Volunteers and their best win of the season was over Illinois earlier in the season. If Tennessee were to be ranked over Penn State, there likely wouldn't be much pushback against it.

