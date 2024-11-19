College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Fall?
Predicting how far the Tennessee Volunteers will fall in the college football playoff rankings.
The third round of college football playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday evening and the Tennessee Volunteers will be one of many teams on the move after this weekend. Unfortunately for them, it will be in the wrong direction after losing to Georgia 31-17 but they will certainly still be in the conversation of potential playoff teams. Will they still be in the top 12 though?
Tennessee was not the only top-12 team to take a loss. BYU was upset by Kansas and their undefeated season came to an end. Outside of that though, they were the only two amongst that group to add a loss to the column. So with that said, here is a prediction for where Tennessee will land in tonight's brand-new rankings:
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction:
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Boise State
- SMU
- Tennessee
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Colorado
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- Army
- Tulane
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Washington State
Tennessee was ranked 7th in last week's ranking and after seeing the committee drop Georgia from 3rd to 12th last week after losing to Ole Miss on the road, it seems like a similar thing will happen to Tennessee. The Volunteers have joined the large group of two-loss SEC teams, and that likely will have them on the outside looking in this week in the rankings.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Football Kickoff Time For Vanderbilt Game Announced
- Tennessee Football is Out of the College Football Playoff in Latest Projections
- Tennessee vs Austin Peay: Volunteers Dominate the Governors
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports