College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Fall?

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Predicting how far the Tennessee Volunteers will fall in the college football playoff rankings.

The third round of college football playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday evening and the Tennessee Volunteers will be one of many teams on the move after this weekend. Unfortunately for them, it will be in the wrong direction after losing to Georgia 31-17 but they will certainly still be in the conversation of potential playoff teams. Will they still be in the top 12 though?

Tennessee was not the only top-12 team to take a loss. BYU was upset by Kansas and their undefeated season came to an end. Outside of that though, they were the only two amongst that group to add a loss to the column. So with that said, here is a prediction for where Tennessee will land in tonight's brand-new rankings:

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction:

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Indiana
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Alabama
  8. Georgia
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Miami
  11. Boise State
  12. SMU
  13. Tennessee
  14. BYU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Colorado
  17. Clemson
  18. South Carolina
  19. Army
  20. Tulane
  21. Arizona State
  22. Iowa State
  23. UNLV
  24. Illinois
  25. Washington State

Tennessee was ranked 7th in last week's ranking and after seeing the committee drop Georgia from 3rd to 12th last week after losing to Ole Miss on the road, it seems like a similar thing will happen to Tennessee. The Volunteers have joined the large group of two-loss SEC teams, and that likely will have them on the outside looking in this week in the rankings.

