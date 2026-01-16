Tennessee Football Misses on Key Defensive Transfer Portal Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to do a good job when it comes to closing out their transfer portal class, as there are many prospects that they still have on their board. They have the chance to become one of the better teams coming out of the portal, but all of the players they have missed on have started to become visible, as there is a prospect that they have missed on yet again.

The prospect that they have now missed on is one of the better players on their board for the defensive back room. The player they have missed on is Faheem Delane, who was slated to visit the Vols this weekend with his teammate, Aaron Scott Jr, but instead, he will be joining another SEC school.

The team he is set to join is the LSU Tigers, who have done a fantastic job in the portal and are absolutely a team to watch when it comes to this next season, as they very well could be the team to be in the portal and on the field. LSU landing Delane feels like a home run for them, but the Vols will now turn their focus on the remainder of their prospects.

Faheem Delane's Evaluation From High School

Sep 6, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Grambling State Tigers tight end Covadis Knighten (9) catches the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes safety Faheem Delane (10) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"An aggressive back-seven defender that can cover the pass, defend the run, and get home on the blitz. Owns a college-ready frame having measured roughly 6-foot-2.5, 200 pounds summer before junior season. Quick to trigger and tends to play with tons of confidence. Has been utilized primarily as a box safety and a slot corner at the prep level and found plenty of success in both roles. Physical more times than not and always looking to deliver a blow. Serviceable in man-to-man situations and held his own at Under Armour’s Future annual event, producing a pair of takeaways. However, can lose track of wide receivers in the deeper third and lacks the foot speed to recover. Should be viewed as a potential impact player in the secondary for a Power Five program that can do a little bit of everything. Likely to find the most success in a defensive scheme that has him forward-facing and constantly puts him in position to make plays. Has what it takes to get on the field sooner rather than later like his brother, who starred as a freshman at Virginia Tech," said Andrew Ivins in his evaluation during the year 2023.

