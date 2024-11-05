College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed: Tennessee Volunteers Discover Placement
The first round of college football playoff rankings have been revealed and the Tennessee Volunteers have discovered their ranking.
College football is headed into week 11 and that means the first release of college football playoff rankings are occuring this week. The committee will release their first round of rankings Tuesday evening and it will provide the first look at how the playoff is currently shaping up.
This is also the first year for the 12-team college football playoff. That means there is a wider range of teams who will be in the college football playoff conversation. Right now, the Tennessee Volunteers are ranked inside of the top 10 according to the AP poll, but where will the college football playoff committee place the Volunteers? Here is how the college football playoff committee had the first edition of the playoffs looking this season:
*This article will be updated when the official college football playoff rankings are released. They are set to be announced around 7 PM ET.*
College Football Playoff Rankings:
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. BYU
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. Texas A&M
15. LSU
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Pittsburgh
19. Kansas State
20. Colorado
21. Washington State
22. Louisville
23. Clemson
24. Missouri
25. Army
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports