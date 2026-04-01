Colton Hood Opens Up About Tennessee Football During Pro Day

On Tuesday, fourteen players participated in Pro Day on Rocky Top as they chase their dreams of being selected in the NFL Draft.

A good group of guys who truly gave their all for the university. Some were recruited out of high school, while others transferred.



One of the transfers is Colton Hood, a talented defensive back who has a high ceiling and potential to be a solid NFL defender as his one season with Tennessee football was an impactful one.

Instant Impact

Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) scores a touchdown after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Starting out at Auburn before heading to Colorado, and then on to Tennessee, it didn't take long for the abilities of Hood to be noticed.



Hood's number was called early, and the defensive back responded at a high level, giving many experts something to think about.



This may be one of the better DB prospects for the draft.

Hood would finish his season with the Vols totaling 50 tackles, 34 being solo, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, and 8 pass break-ups.



The fans gravitated to Hood and as most players do, he gravitated back.



During the Pro Day event, the draft-hopeful defensive back shared a bit of his heart with Vol Nation as he reflects on his one year on Rocky Top.

“I don’t think people understand how much Rocky Top means to me.”



Colton Hood reflects on his time in Knoxville during Pro Day.#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/5t2IrbMZf7 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) March 31, 2026

"It's meant a lot, like, I mean, I don't think people understand how much Rocky Top means to me. It's just like, just the love from the fans, just everything. You know, this in totality, all the people. This is just a great place. An amazing place and I'll say to any recruit out there, like you give your all for Rocky Top, they are going to love you back. (I'm) overwhelmed with emotions, you know how this place helped me, you know how I want to help this place," Hood said.

The NFL Draft will be held from April 23-25. Be sure to tune in to see how many Vols hear their names called and where they end up.

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