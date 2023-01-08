Daevin Hobbs Blends Power and Technicality

While the Volunteers are interested in adding premier edge rushers, they still must recruit the prototype defensive linemen. Despite the fact that they might not garner their edge counterparts' hype or statistical dominance, defensive ends are critical to a sound scheme.

Defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is one of those players. Hobbs signed with Tennessee during the early signing window and was one of their marquee signings in a class in which they needed front-seven help.

He may not have the athleticism or ungodly size of other rushers, but Hobbs' unique traits blend in a complete style that will enable him to compete at a high level.

Setting the edge in run defense will always be priority No. 1 with young front-seven players. If you can't play the run, opposing offenses will attack your gap every possession, derailing defensive momentum.

Hobbs' powerful frame and hands allow him to reset the line of scrimmage in run defense. He punches hard into the chest of linemen, forcing them backward while ensuring he can disengage and find the ball.

However, run defense isn't what makes you a consensus top-35 recruit and an Adidas All-American. You must display pass-rush upside for major recruiting services to give you recognition.

Fortunately, Jay M Robinson High School allotted Hobbs some freedom to show pass-rush prowess. He clearly has received high-level instruction; Hobbs' hand placement varies, but the constant factor is precision.

He knows where to strike and how to engage his lower body. Hobbs is one of the best hand fighters in the 2023 class, altering his strategy throughout the game to match the style of his matchup.

When young defenders display power, technique, and intelligence, that's typically a winning formula. At 6-4 and 277 lbs., Hobbs should come into Tennessee and compete in practices immediately.

The Volunteers need more competitive bodies on the defensive front. They are expecting some NFL Draft departures, meaning young players must compete in summer ball to either raise the room's floor or potentially garner some snaps.

