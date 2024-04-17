Oregon State RB Damien Martinez Cancels Tennessee Visit
Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez initially had a transfer portal visit scheduled with the Tennessee Volunteers but has canceled it.
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday. The official spring portal window opens on April 15, and major suitors are already lining up for the talented running back. Martinez tallied 2,354 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns during his two seasons with the Beavers.
He finished No. 2 in rushing across the Pac-12 last season, totaling 1,185 rushing yards. On3's Jesse Simonton tabbed five programs as potential fits for the talented back: Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. The Vols lost backup running back Cameron Seldon for the spring and summer, though he will be back in the fall. Martinez scheduled a visit with the Vols initially, but on Wednesday announced that the trip was canceled.
This move signals that Tennessee may be content not taking a back in the transfer portal. Seldon was supposed to be a big part of their plans moving forward, and they may just choose to ramp up his workload in fall camp when he returns.
