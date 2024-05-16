EA Sports Announces Release Date For NCAA 25
EA Sports officially announced the release date for the revival of the NCAA college football video game series.
College football fans have eagerly awaited the release of NCAA 25, a revival of EA Sports' popular college football video game series. They announced the official release date on Thursday; the game will be available for public purchase and consumption on July 19, 2024.
Beloved by fans, the NCAA College Football franchise was an annual must-have in the gaming community until it was discontinued in the summer of 2013 due to conflicts over the use of players' names, images, and likenesses within the game.
However, with the recent NIL (name, image, and likeness) rule changes in collegiate athletics, players may receive compensation for using their NIL. This eventually led to EA Sports announcing the return of the game in February 2021 and the official release date this evening. While the college football season has officially concluded, the return of a popular college football video game this July will likely make this year's offseason feel just a little bit shorter.
