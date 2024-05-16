James Pearce Jr. Ranked as No. 1 Overall CFB Player
Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has been ranked as the No. 1 player regardless of position in college football.
Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has been at the forefront of college football conversations since the conclusion of the 2023 season. The star pass rusher totaled 27 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception in his true sophomore season, earning consensus first-team All-SEC honors. He also had a dominant showing against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
On3 ranked the top returning college football players. Pearce checked in at No. 1 overall, coming in over Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. For most analysts, Pearce is the top returning defensive player in college football for most analysts, and this isn't the first time a major media outlet has had him as the No. 1 overall returner.
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has coached several elite defensive linemen who have been paid over the years; Pearce could be next in line. Pro Football Focus is currently projecting him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by Pro Football Focus.
