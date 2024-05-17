EA Sports Releases NCAA 25 Trailer
EA Sports is reviving its popular college football video game series this summer with NCAA 25. The game will be released on July 19, 2024, and will likely be the hottest video game on the market upon its initial release. The University of Tennessee will be featured in the game, and quarterback Nico Iamaleava confirmed he will be in it.
EA released the official trailer for the video game on its social media channels on Friday morning, which garnered a lot of social media traction. The developers also released game details on several different modes, including Road to Glory, Online Dynasty, and more popular modes that captured fans hearts.
Beloved by fans, the NCAA College Football franchise was an annual must-have in the gaming community until it was discontinued in the summer of 2013 due to conflicts over the use of players' names, images, and likenesses within the game.
However, with the recent NIL (name, image, and likeness) rule changes in collegiate athletics, players may receive compensation for using their NIL. This eventually led to EA Sports announcing the return of the game in February 2021 and the official release date this evening. While the college football season has officially concluded, the return of a popular college football video game this July will likely make this year's offseason feel just a little bit shorter.
