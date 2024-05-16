Josh Heupel Falls In Latest CBS Sports CFB Coach Rankings
According to CBS Sports, Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel ranks as the No. 23 coach in college football.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has quickly reignited winning football in Knoxville, Tennessee, through his first three seasons on Rocky Top. He's coached 39 games thus far, totaling a 27-12 record with two bowl wins. His signature moment came against the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022 when the Vols stunned Alabama in Neyland Stadium.
CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli went through his yearly exercise of ranking the top college football coaches, and Heupel came in as the No. 23 coach on the list. He fell seven spots from his previous ranking after a 9-4 season; he has an uber-important upcoming campaign that could thrust Tennessee right back into the national limelight.
"Seeing how recency bias works in these rankings is always fun," Fornelli wrote. "Heupel leaped to No. 16 last year after the Volunteers went 11-2 and won the Orange Bowl, and I'd have argued he was ranked a little too high. Then the Volunteers follow it up with a 9-4 season, which was more than respectable, and he nearly drops out of the top 25 altogether. What changed aside from the record? This is the area where Heupel should've been ranked last year, but my bet would be that another nine-win season will have him drop a few spots. 2023 rank: 16 (-7)"
