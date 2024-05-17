Nico Iamaleava Officially Announces He Will Be in NCAA 25
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava announced on his Instagram that he will be in EA Sports' new college football video game, NCAA 25.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is one of the most polarizing figures in college football. He's been at the forefront of several major discussions surrounding the sport of college football and is one of the biggest names, with one start accredited to his name. He accounted for four touchdowns in an MVP performance in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
EA Sports announced it will be reviving one of its most popular video game series with the release of NCAA 25 on July 19, 2024. It will feature student-athletes at every major university, and Iamaleava confirmed on his Instagram that he will be in the game.
Tennessee was featured in EA Sports' trailer for the game, which released on Friday. The shot showed Neyland Stadium filled with fans, an epic presentation of Tennessee's fan base. Many are eagerly awaiting the game's release, and Iamaleava being in the game should only enhance excitement for Tennessee fans.
