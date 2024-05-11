Volunteer Country

Elijah Herring Announces Transfer To Memphis

On Friday, former Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Elijah Herring announced his commitment to transfer to the Memphis Tigers.

Evan Crowell

Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring (44) holds a Tennessee-themed pumpkin after the NCAA football
Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring (44) holds a Tennessee-themed pumpkin after the NCAA football / Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY
In this story:

On Friday, former Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Elijah Herring announced his commitment to transfer to the Memphis Tigers.

Former Tennessee inside linebacker Elijah Herring was a centerpiece of the Vols' defense last year. He paced the team in tackles with 79 tackles from his inside linebacker spot, adding a sack and a pass deflection across his 11 starts. Herring's younger brother, Caleb, was a 2023 signee at the University of Tennessee.

While the elder Herring had a role last season, there were several new additions to the inside linebacker room that made competition much more fierce. Herring entered the NCAA Transfer Portal a few weeks ago and has committed to play the rest of his college football career at the University of Memphis.

There's been a shakeup in the linebacker room over the past few months in Knoxville, Tennessee. Previous linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary left to accept the same role with the Michigan Wolverines; Tennessee hired Washington co-defensive coordinator William Inge for the opening, who said everyone came into his room this spring with a clean slate.

You Might Also Like:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.