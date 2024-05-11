Elijah Herring Announces Transfer To Memphis
On Friday, former Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Elijah Herring announced his commitment to transfer to the Memphis Tigers.
Former Tennessee inside linebacker Elijah Herring was a centerpiece of the Vols' defense last year. He paced the team in tackles with 79 tackles from his inside linebacker spot, adding a sack and a pass deflection across his 11 starts. Herring's younger brother, Caleb, was a 2023 signee at the University of Tennessee.
While the elder Herring had a role last season, there were several new additions to the inside linebacker room that made competition much more fierce. Herring entered the NCAA Transfer Portal a few weeks ago and has committed to play the rest of his college football career at the University of Memphis.
There's been a shakeup in the linebacker room over the past few months in Knoxville, Tennessee. Previous linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary left to accept the same role with the Michigan Wolverines; Tennessee hired Washington co-defensive coordinator William Inge for the opening, who said everyone came into his room this spring with a clean slate.
