ESPN Didn't Hold Back in Recent Tennessee Football Evaluation

The Tennessee Volunteers' 2026 season is inching closer, as they are set to start their slate against the Furman Paladins on September 5. Ahead of the season, many have shared their thoughts on the Tennessee football team, including ESPN, which didn't hold back.

ESPN recently released tiers to describe each college football team entering the season, and here is what was said for the Tennessee Vols.

Tennessee is Listed Among Tier 5 Teams

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) walks off the field after the loss Illinois in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers are listed as a tier-five team. This means that ESPN believes this team is in the list that falls under "Always so close, but no cigar." While that may sting to hear, there is some truth to this.

The Tennessee Volunteers have made the college football playoffs once since it has started, and in their lone game in the playoffs was a loss that many want to forget in Columbus, Ohio against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Strength in the Numbers

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee had three losses by a touchdown or less to teams that won nine or more games. Tennessee's 69 rushing touchdowns over the past two years are the most in the SEC in that span. No team had a higher percentage of its passing yards come off play-action throws last year than Tennessee (59.8%)," ESPN explained when discussing their reasoning.

Who Else Joins Tennessee on This List

Tennessee linebacker Jadon Perlotte (27) picks up a fumbled ball during the NCAA college football game against Arkansas on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Among all of the teams on the list, the Vols are the one team with the most reasons to make another tier. There were a total of six teams in the tier, as the Tennessee Volunteers were joined by the Louisville Cardinals, Penn State Nittany Lions, Iowa Hawkeyes, SMU Mustangs, and Washington Huskies.

Each of these teams has struggled to win the biggest games that they needed to, including the Vols, which was put on display a season ago. In fact, the Vols fell short in all of their ranked matchups, including arguably the toughest loss of the season, which was against the Georgia Bulldogs. A team that they should have defeated, but a missed field goal played spoiler to a game-winner, and later forced the Vols to play in overtime.

How Tennessee Could Move Up the Ladder

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) during warm-ups at a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee has a tough season incoming, which leaves many opportunities for the Vols to both fall short against the best teams in the SEC and prove that they belong. Tennessee has to be able to finish games in the fourth quarter, and they will have to win some of these games that they would typically lose. One tier higher is for the teams that fall under the "We're still here." This is a tier filled with teams who are always doubted but show up in big ways.

There isn't a better way to move up than prove the dounters wrong with a team filled with question marks.