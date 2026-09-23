Alec Abeln Shares Brutally Honest Statement Following Ethan Davis Return Announcement

The Tennessee Volunteers have a player on their roster who has yet to hit his full potential, as he has been battling injuries nearly his whole career with the Tennessee Volunteers. That player is Ethan Davis, who recently suffered a season-ending injury.

This was a massive loss for the Vols, but luckily for them, he announced that he will be returning to the Tennessee roster come next season. This is something that was brought up in Alec Abeln's press conference in the build-up to Texas vs. Tennessee.

Alec Abeln Reacts to His Return

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Ethan Davis (0) scores a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There’s a lot of things wrong in college football these days. I think Ethan is a great example of what’s still good about it and he loves this place. He loves his teammates. He’s worked his butt off. He’s been extremely loyal, put his head down and grinded. Absolutely sucks that he doesn’t get the opportunity to go show his growth this year, but I could not be more excited to see him back. He’ll be better than ever when he gets back,” Abeln said.

Abeln is exactly right. There are players who will opt to leave one team and go to another for more money all the time. They also leave the moment things get hard. By no means is everyone that way, but it is safe to say this has been a constant for many talented athletes along the way.

As for Davis, he has never shown any signs of wanting to transfer to begin with. This is what makes the post a bit bittersweet, as even though things haven't gone his way, he has yet to leave the Vols, which is something fans have quickly learned to love.

Davis is someone the fans will be cheering on next year, as he is someone who will likely enter what will be his final opportunity to make a name for himself after a tough stretch of injuries in his career since arriving at campus from Collins High School.

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