Who Will Start at Safety for Tennessee Football Now That Edrees Farooq is Out for the Season

The news has officially been released that Tennessee Vols' returning safety and expected starter Edrees Farooq is now out for the season after suffering a torn patellar tendon on the practice field during a normal practice on Friday.

This is a big blow to the Vols, but they will now have to turn their focus to who and what is next for the position, as there are plenty of players capable of filling in as a starter.

TJ Metcalf - 4th-Year

Tennessee safety TJ Metcalf (1) runs a drill at a Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tenn., on Aug. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the starters will be TJ Metcalf. Metcalf is a transfer addition that the Tennessee football program made during the offseason. This offseason addition was massive, as he was excellent with the Michigan Wolverines prior to joining the Vols. He was expected to be a starter alongside Edrees Farooq, but following the injury, it seems he will remain a starter and will be paired up with another safety. While none of the depth chart has been released at this time, it does seem that Metcalf is nearly a lock for one of the starting safety spots this season.

Dejuan Lane - 3rd-Year

Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (23) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dejuan Lane is the most popular choice to replace Edrees Farooq, as he has starting experience and is one of the more underrated additions that this Tennessee team made during the transfer portal. He is joining the roster from Penn State and is expected to be one of the stars of the defense, even if he doesn't earn the starting position simply due to the fact that he knows the Jim Knowles defense. Len is electric and would be the most fitting option to replace an injured Edrees Farooq.

Dylan Lewis - 2nd-Year

Tennessee defensive back Dylan Lewis (34) during Tennessee football practice, at University of Tennessee, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering this next season, Dylan Lewis is a player that I am watching closely as a possible breakout star. He is from the same high school as Ty Redmond and is someone who even outshone the standout cornerback at times. Originally playing cornerback, Lewis made the switch to safety ahead of his first college season, and was solid along the way. Now that he is entering his second season, he could be in a position to become a starter or even a priority rotational player in this defense.

Joel Wyatt - 1st-Year

Oakland's Joel Wyatt, who signed with the University of Tennessee during a football signing ceremony at Oakland on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A more out-of-the-box move would be letting true freshman Joel Wyatt play. Wyatt is a great frame and is someone who has been able to make strides in this defense quickly. I believe that the Vols will have to find a way to play him in some capacity if he continues to show up well, as he is an advantage as a drop-back safety that many teams don't have. Wyatt would be a solid choice to be a starter or key rotational player, in my opinion.

Sidney Walton - 2nd-Year

Tennessee defensive back Sidney Walton (26) hugs a family member at the Vol Walk before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most underrated safety out of this bunch is Sidney Walton, who is set to become a key player on this defense, especially in rotational minutes. While he may not be a starter to begin the season, he is someone who can earn his reps along the way. Walton was solid in the few reps he had in 2025, and a big season could be incoming for the Vols' safety.

Prediction

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

My personal prediction is that the Vols will use TJ Metcalf and Dejuan Lane as their starters entering the season. This could change with more reps from the players behind them, but I do believe that even if it doesn't, the Vols will find a way to play the majority, if not all, of the safeties that have been listed in this article.