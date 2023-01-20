ESPN Ranks Tennessee, Alabama Thriller as One of 2022's Best Games

Tennessee had one of its best seasons in program history. The Volunteers finished 11-2 with five ranked wins, including a last-second thriller over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The victory served as more than a win on a Saturday night. It answered everyone's question: can the Volunteers compete nationally? No one believed they could do it until they did, and Tennessee escaped by the skin of its teeth.

ESPN noticed the game's significance and recognized it in an end-of-season column. The worldwide leader ranked it as the No. 3 game of the 2022 season, coming behind both semifinal games. Here is what they had to say about one of the biggest college football moments of the year:

"Tennessee secured its first Third Saturday in October win in 16 years and needed every bit of 60 full minutes to do it. The Vols led 28-10 in the second quarter, but Bama charged back to take the lead twice. Jalin Hyatt's fifth touchdown catch of the day (he had six total catches for 207 yards) tied the game at 49, and Bama responded by setting up a 50-yard field goal attempt for Reichard. He missed with 15 seconds left, Hendon Hooker completed two quick passes, and Chase McGrath narrowly cleared the crossbar with a 40-yard field goal. Down went the goalposts."

The Volunteers also had the No. 75 and No. 76 games on the list, against Florida and Pittsburgh, respectively. Tennessee proved they could win in the biggest moments, and that should continue moving forward.

