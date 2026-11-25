Every year, the best player in each high school classification in the state of Tennessee is named that year’s Tennessee Titans Mr. Football.

The nominees for the 2026 addition of the awards were recently announced, and a few Tennessee commits were amongst those in the running. Here is every Vols commit who was named a finalist.

DaYon Cooper

Division I, Class 1A, DaYon Cooper is awarded winner of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football 2025 during the Titans Mr. Football Awards at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, on Tuesday Dec, 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three-star Tennessee receiver commit DaYon Cooper plays at South Pittsburg High School. He was recently named a finalist for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football in Division I Class A.

Cooper has been dominant on the gridiron this season, helping lead the Pirates to a 12-1 record. South Pittsburg and Cooper play Friday night in the state semifinals against Coalfield.

He also helped his high school quarterback, Knox Israel, be a finalist for the award as well. Cooper was the winner of this award last year.

Asa Barnes

Westview's Asa Barnes (5) during the TSSAA Football match between the Westview Chargers against the Lusanne Lynx in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barnes might be the most underrated piece of Tennessee’s 2027 class. The three-star plays at Westview High School in Division I Class 3A.

This season, he has played out of his mind. Through midseason alone, Barnes has totaled 1,163 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns, including a performance where he got five carries and rushed for a touchdown on every single one for a total of 163 yards.

Barnes and his Westview squad take on Fairview in the state semifinals on Friday.

Jaden Butler

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South Gibson's Drey Scott (12) chases down Haywood's Jaden Butler (2) to prevent the touchdown during the first week of the TSSAA Football Playoffs between South Gibson versus Haywood in Brownsville, Tenn., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Butler is a three-star committed to play defensive back at Tennessee, but for his high school, Haywood, he is a two-way star.

On offense, Butler has done a little bit of everything. He has rushed for 1,362 yards and 23 touchdowns, caught 19 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns, and even thrown for 110 yards.

On defense, he has totaled 60 tackles and picked off four passes.

Butler’s Haywood squad was defeated in the second round of the Division I Class 4A playoffs by Springfield.

David Gabriel-Georges

Baylor's David Gabriel-Georges (0) smiles on the sidelines during a high school football game between Baylor and Knoxville Catholic at Covenant Heath Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

David Gabriel-Georges has the potential to be one of the biggest Tennessee commits of all time. The Baylor School product has shown what the Vols are getting throughout his senior season.

Against Trinity High School (Kentucky), Gabriel-Georges ran for 316 yards and five touchdowns in a dominant win. He has been a big factor in the Baylor School’s undefeated record this season.

The Baylor School is set to take on Brentwood Academy in the Division II Class 3A state title game in two weeks in a matchup that will feature three Tennessee commits.

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