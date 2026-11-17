Tennessee is looking to secure another top recruiting class in 2028. The Vols already have one commit in four-star quarterback Kaden Craft and are pushing for more.

The Vols are still looking for their first defensive commit, but they are right in the thick of things for one of the top corner prospects in the entire country.

Tennessee Makes Top Five for Jai’lil Goley

Jai'lil Goley Playing for Gainesville High School | Via Jai'lil Goley on X

Gainesville (Georgia) corner Jai’lil Goley recently announced his top five schools, consisting of Tennessee, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, and Vanderbilt.

Goley is ranked by Rivals as the fourth-best cornerback prospect in the nation and the 37th-ranked overall prospect.

The lockdown corner has helped lead his Gainesville team to an 8-3 record this season, being a star on a team with players committed to the likes of Clemson, Ohio State, Miami, and more.

There is still a long way to go in Tennessee’s pursuit of Goley, but if the Vols do land him, he is the type of player who could make an immediate impact.

More About Tennessee Recruitment

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

National Signing Day is quickly approaching for the 2027 class. This means that Tennessee is in hot pursuit of a few prospects to close out its 2027 class.

One name that Tennessee is targeting is three-star defensive lineman Joshua Lane. A Memphis native, Tennessee is looking to keep the in-state prospect home, while Alabama is also going hard after Lane.

Tennessee won a recruiting battle for another 2027 prospect over Alabama not too long ago, with three-star defensive back Preston Glasco committing to Tennessee over the Crimson Tide.

Lane would be a nice, late addition to Tennessee’s class, which currently sits at 28th in the country.

Besides Goley, Tennessee also made the cut for 2028 edge Darias Johnson. The North Carolina prospect recently announced a top-eight ranking of Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Alabama, UNC, and South Carolina. Johnson is another player who would be a huge get for Tennessee's 2028 class.

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