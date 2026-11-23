Tennessee has gone hard at recruiting special teams in this 2027 recruiting cycle.

The Vols already hold commitments from one of the nation's best long snappers, Sam McKeown, and one of the nation's top kickers, Ford Fehling.

Tennessee recently added to its special teams commits by flipping the nation's top punter prospect.

Tennessee Flips Bradin Gallaway

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel high-fives fans during the Vol Walk before a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brandin Gallaway is listed by Rivals as the highest-ranked punter prospect in the country.

Gallaway committed to Clemson back in June but has flipped his commitment to Tennessee.

This is a huge get for Tennessee; the Florida native is already consistently recording punts going over 60 yards as just a high schooler.

Gallaway has been known to have a great leg and can even kick from distance on field goals. This includes a recent win that he and his high school team earned thanks to a 58-yard field goal that was made. If he did that in the SEC, he would earn himself a weekly honor, and it would be well deserved, to say the least.

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Baylor's David Gabriel-Georges (0) carries the ball during a high school football game between Baylor and Knoxville Catholic at Covenant Heath Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Early National Signing Day just under two weeks away, Tennessee is looking to both hold on to everyone in its class and add to it.

The Vols are pushing hard for Memphis native Joshua Lane, who will announce his commitment on December 2nd. Lane, a three-star prospect, will pick between Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma State, and Memphis.

Tennessee is also staying in pursuit of five-star DJ Jacobs. An Ohio State commit, Jacobs has been committed to Ohio State for a while, but multiple schools are still trying to flip the five-star. He was in Knoxville on Saturday for a game-day visit, and Tennessee is not going to give up on him until he signs.

Tennessee already had one massive recruiting win over Ohio State this cycle in landing David Gabriel-Georges over the Buckeyes, and can the Vols now get another?

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