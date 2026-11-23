Tennessee took down LSU 27-13 on Saturday. The win made quite an impression on the recruits who were in attendance.

Especially on the defensive side of the ball, where Jim Knowles' defense played like arguably the best defense in the country.

Four-star 2029 safety Jame'l Davis was one of the recruits in attendance, and the Collins Hill (Georgia) prospect walked away stunned by what Tennessee had to offer and recapped the experience with me.

Jame'l Davis Recaps Tennessee Visit

Jame' Davis on a visit | Via Jame'l Davis on X

Being in Knoxville was a great experience for Davis, and he walked away loving Neyland.

"The atmosphere was incredible! Neyland Stadium was rocking from start to finish. The energy from the fans, especially on third downs, was crazy. You could really feel the passion and love for Tennessee football throughout the entire stadium."

Davis has been on his fair share of visits this year, visiting other top programs like Alabama, Georgia, and more. But there was something different about Neyland.

"Every school has something different that makes it special, but Tennessee definitely stands out when it comes to its atmosphere and fan energy. Being inside Neyland and experiencing everything firsthand was something I’ll remember."

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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While on the visit, he spoke with defensive backs coach Anthony Poindexter and some of the recruiting staff, and Poindexter is starting to lay a foundation between him and Davis.

"We talked about my film, my development as a defensive back, and continuing to build our relationship. They made it clear that they really like what they see in me, and I appreciate the genuine relationship we’ve continued to build."

Even though Davis is just a sophomore, he already holds over 20 offers, including a lot of blue-blood programs, but the Vols are one that is standing out early.

"Tennessee is definitely a program I’m continuing to seriously consider. I really like the culture, the coaching staff, and the defensive identity. This visit gave me an even better understanding of what they have to offer, and I’m excited to continue building that relationship."

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