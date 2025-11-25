Everything Alec Abeln Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Volunteers just walked away with a win in The Swamp against the Florida Gators. Following the win, the coaches and the players have turned their focus to their regular-season finale. That game is against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
One of the coaches who had the chance to speak with the media is Alec Abeln. Here is what Abeln had to say.
Abeln on Ethan Davis Strong Return From Injury
“It’s been really cool to see, I think for him, just finally getting the payoff for all that he’s put into it. Understanding circumstances early in the year as far as the injury goes and nothing you can do about it and just being mentally tough, staying emotionally and mentally invested into it where when you are back you’re ready to step up and make some huge plays. Something that I feel like I’ve known for a long time was in him and there’s certainly way more for him to be who he could really become. But starting to see the payoff of it for him is really cool.”
Abeln Details More About Davis
“I mean, he’s ready to play in that. It kind of goes back to being functional versus being dominant. Obviously, had a pass protection sack on Saturday, and that really just comes down to a day one fundamental that I trust him in all those situations. He’s got to go continue to execute it. But I think the challenge is, man, you can play with him and ask him to do anything we’re going to ask him to do. It’s just about not just being able to do it but being able to be dominant while we’re doing it, I think is the next step.”
Abeln on DaSaahn Brame Playing Slot
“I think it warrants the nature of college football with where the rosters are at and just what your depth overall looks like. That he’s done a great job stepping into that role for us in this offense. We run pretty much every route the slot gets asked to run and I think he’s the guy that’s certainly capable of running the whole route tree. I think for him, being in that room more, he’s getting coached probably better by Coach Pope than he is by me, but it certainly plays into his skillset. Big picture for him, he’s got to continue to grow in the core, much like what Ethan had to do his first year here. I think he’s still continuing to work towards that and can provide value in that role even right now. But as far as a big athletic guy that plays really hard, the one catch he had on Saturday, you see him catch just a little bubble, and it looks a little different. I think the more he plays, the more he’s out there, the more confidence he gets with it, the more he’s going to be able to help. I think eventually, when he does move back, it’ll be better for us in our room. For sure.”
For the remainder of what he said make sure that you click HERE.