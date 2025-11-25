Fans Share Their Final Reactions Following Tennessee's Win in The Swamp
The Tennessee Volunteers played in The Swamp, and walked away with a major win, as they defeated the Florida Gators in Gainesville, Florida, for the first time since 2003. The Vols finally got over the lasting curse that has haunted them, even in games in which they were clearly the better team.
Fans had the chance to see this and many were excited to see their favorite team pickup another win on the season. Others had some questions to ask following the game, as the performance didn't match their standards if what they were either expecting or looking for.
Here are a finalized fan reactions from Tennessee's win against the Florida Gators.
"Not gonna complain too much, because we won in the Swamp. However, I wanted to see them keep their foot on the gas. The conservative playcalling was infuriating," said @TurnTNBlue on X.
"@Vol_Football took this game personal and unleashed 22 years of anger, pain & frustration out on @GatorsFB during the first half! It was glorious! GBO," said @lonzom10 on X.
"I was 17 the last time I witnessed Vols’ win in the Swamp…the burden has been lifted," said @christy_gr4691on X.
"Great win! Wanted more in the second half but a win in the swamp was the goal," said @Matthew_Grinder on X.
"We needed it, hopefully we learned something and get ready for vandy next week. Vandy is not a team we need to take lightly," said Cedric Chandler on Facebook.
"I'm excited for the win, but the missed tackles that have plagued us all season need to get cleaned up for next year and Josh has got to do a better job of clock management. The end of the 1st half left me shaking my head. Call a time out with 20 seconds left take 2 shots at end zone then kick the FG. The missed tackles and poor clock management all year need to be addressed if we wanna be on top," said Chris Tornow on Facebook.
"I don’t understand why we let up on the offensive butt whooping we were giving them in the first half. We held back in the second half, why," said Charles Erickson on Facebook.
"Florida has been very weak this year. Not the typical Florida team. TN performed ok considering Fl was weak. I think Vandy will put up a better fight," said Dennis Barnard on Facebook.