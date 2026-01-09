Tennessee Football Lands New Kicker Following Max Gilbert Departure

The Tennessee Volunteers were in need of a new player at a specific position, and they landed their guy at that position on Thursday. The position the Vols needed was the kicker position, as they lost their kicker, Max Gilbert. Gilbert had a bit of a rough season, as he missed many kicks that were devastating for the outcome of the game.

Gilbert made his post to announce he was leaving for the transfer portal.

"Vol Nation, what an honor it has been to play for the University of Tennessee for the last 3 seasons! It was always my dream to play for this unbelievable program. I will forever love the people and the place. I would like to sincerely thank Coach Crabtree, Coach Ekeler, Coach Bono, Dustin Colquitt, Coach Heupel, and all of the staff at Tennessee. They believed in me and helped me grow into the player and person I am today. After long and thoughtful conversations with my friends and family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining. This was a very difficult decision. I will never forget my time spent on Rocky Top and will forever cherish the moments I spent at the University of Tennessee. #GBO," said Gilbert following the beginning of the transfer portal.

Tennessee Adds Their New Kicker

Louisville Cardinals place kicker Cooper Ranvier (36) kicks a field goal during the Cards' 51-17 win over Eastern Kentucky University at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vols hosted only one kicker, and that kicker is now committed to them from the transfer portal. The Vols landed kicker Cooper Ranvier from Louisville. The Louisville kicker had a solid season this season, as he made 84% of his field goals and 95% of his P.A.T.s. For what it's worth, Gilbert finished this season with 73.7% field goals made as well as 100% of his P.A.T.s made. Ranvier has only played kicker for one season, as he was a redshirt-freshman this season. In that season, he was 2-5 from 50+ yards, but he drained a career-long 51 yards this season. He also hit 6-7 40-49 yard field goals on the season.

Ranvier has videos on his social media showing that he can kick much further than his career-long, as he has had videos of him hitting a field goal as long as 71 yards. While this likely won't happen in the game, you have to imagine the Vols will try to get him another career-long at some point in this next season.

