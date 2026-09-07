National Reporter Shares Bold Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech Projection

The Tennessee Volunteers have a tough test against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ahead of them on Saturday. While everyone has their own opinions, a national reporter by the name Blain Crain shared his thoughts on the game, which were favorable to the Vols.

Here is what the On3 representative had to say.

Blain Crain Shares His Thoughts on Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Ethan Davis (0) and wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) celebrate a touchdown catch against the Furman Paladins during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The things Tennessee is going to do to Georgia Tech next weekend are going to be absolutely hilarious," Crain said on X.

The things Tennessee is going to do to Georgia Tech next weekend are going to be absolutely hilarious 😂 — Blain Crain (@Blain_Crain) September 6, 2026

This statement comes following Tennessee football's great win inside Neyland Stadium. The Vols were victorious by a score of 56-9, in what looked to be an undeniable effort from top to bottom on both offense and defense. While Furman is whom many would consider to be a "lesser opponent," the Vols showcased plenty of fight and heart in this win.

As for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, they weren't as fortunate in their first game of the season. Led by Alberto Mendoza, Fernando Mendoza's little brother, the Yellow Jackets faced a game with plenty of ups and downs. In this game, Mendoza was a bright spot, as he completely dissected the Colorado Buffaloes' defense. He was joined by Justice Haynes, a running back, who was previously at Michigan. Haynes did well himself and was one of the bright spots, but after what was an unfortunate special teams performance, the Yellow Jackets' game-winning field goal was blocked by former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter.

This leaves the Yellow Jackets 0-1, while the Vols are 1-0.

Crain is making a bold projection because it is important to remember that Georgia Tech is going to be the home team in this game. Tennessee will play in their first road game of the season, meaning that the Vols could be challenged by the road test as a whole, let alone by playing a solid defensive unit. This doesn't mean that Crain will be wrong, as this could be a massive win for the Vols; however, the uncertainty is still there since this is the Vols' first game on the road in 2026.

This will be a great test for the Vols, and if the program passes with flying colors, then the sky is the limit for Josh Heupel and company in 2026.

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