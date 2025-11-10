Tennessee Basketball Star Receives SEC Honor Following First Week of Games
The Tennessee Vols have been one of the better basketball teams in the nation, as they have been looking to continue their dominant stretch of running their success through the best players, which is something that we have seen from the Tennessee basketball team for multiple seasons.
The Tennessee Vols in recent years have been able to work through their guards, but as of recently one of the top prospects that they have been working through is their forward. That forward being one of the best players in the nation and he has been the best player on the Tennessee basketball team since joining the roster.
That player being Nate Ament. Ament is a five-star who joined the roster as a top-five player in the nation, and he is someone that has sparked offensively since his high school days, but recently started to spark when it comes to college, as he has been one of the top forwards and scoring forwards that college has seen when it comes to what he has to bring to table.
Nate Ament Receives SEC Honor
He was awarded in his first week of games, as he was named as the SEC Freshman of the Week. This is the first SEC Freshman of the Week award that has been given out this season, as he is also working towards the SEC Player of the Week award this week.
Ament has started the season averaging 20.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3 assists a game. He is also shooting 52.2% from the field and 38 from behind the line. This is a huge start to the season, which has bee noted, as he is considered to be a top-five draft pick come next NBA draft next offseson. Until then he will be looking to bring Tennessee their first national championship in the basketball world.
The Tennessee Vols star has already started to learn from the mistakes that he has had. He detailed this in a press conference after the Vols win over Northern Kentucky.
"Um, I think I learned the most in film, just um, having our coaching staff being able to kind of get on me in ways I can get better. Also, like I saw the way I was playing, and I didn't like it. So, um, I thought I could just do a better job of running the floor, um, finding my teammates early, um, whenever I get the block and, you know, also help my teammates get open shots and stuff like that. So, I think, um, the more that I help, the more that I look from my teammates, the better, the more open I'm going to be when I get the ball," Ament said