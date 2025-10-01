Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
Josh Heupel met with the media during the bye week. Here is everything he had to say in his first press conference of the week.
On Chris Brazzell II…
“I believe that he had a chance to grow and play at the level that he is right now, but not just him, the entire room. At the end of the day in this game, at every level, but certainly here, it's about development as well. The traits that we saw in Chris and the guys that we had in that room, liked what we were bringing in. It was about development. You guys heard me say that, you know, off-season, there was a point of emphasis, young guys can't be young, and that was certainly true for freshmen. It was new guys, but guys that hadn't been in our program very long, you know, Coach Pope and that wide receiver room have done a great job of continuing to grow. Obviously, Chris is who you asked about initially. He's played extremely well, done a great job, in one-on-one situations, going after the ball, making plays, and been a big part of our success that we've had.”
On keeping a team motivated after the bye week, after a big win….
“You can point to last year and the way that we played coming off of a bye week. You look at last week, excited, happy about the way that we competed, went and played the next play, next series, the way that we finished the game. But there are a lot of things that we can do a lot better. That's in every phase of the game, but certainly offensively in special teams. Whether you win or lose, it's dealing with what the reality is and how you get better.”
On concern of the workload for guys and managing it…
“Managing guys in practice is a part of what we do all times of the year. You take into account what they're doing on game days as well. Guys got to prove that they're ready to play, too. You can't just throw them out every play, all 11 on the field. It's a series of plays that make the difference in a football game. Guys who think they're ready, but may not be prepared, it's time to get prepared. Things that they control on offense and defense, and special teams. The reality is you're also getting ready to go into a long stretch in this league. It's just the nature of this league, the physicality of it, the violence of it, that guys get dinged up playing consecutive weeks after one another inside of this league. There's gonna be guys who are gonna have to step up during next week when we get to Arkansas, but throughout the course of it too. So continue to get guys ready and prepared to go play at the level that they need to.
On David Sanders….
“I thought he went in and handled himself extremely well. First action of the season, seven minutes and change to go in the ball game on a drive where you got to go score and tie it up. And, you know, it was something that I pointed out to everybody in our team room. I just used the word prepared, right? He was prepared for that moment, went in and executed and handled himself the way that you need to to score on a drive. So, man, we're going to need them all as the season continues. So fight, strain, and compete and take what you want individually and then ultimately as a football team too.”
