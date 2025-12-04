Tennessee Football Early Signing Day Wednesday Recap

Early Signing Day is here, and the Vols have been very impressive. The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the teams that had a lot to talk about.

Here is how the first of the three days of the timeline went.

Who Flipped/Committed

Jordan Carter on his Tennessee official visit | Jordan Carter

The Tennessee Volunteers worked their magic on Wednesday, as they landed many of the top players in the nation who were left on their board. The Tennessee Vols landed three flips and two commitments in the class that wasn't in their class on Tuesday.

The two commits include Logan Foley, and Jordan Carter. Foley is a big-legged punter, and Carter is arguably their biggest addition. Carter was previously committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, but is now a Tennessee EDGE commit. He is a high four-star rated prospect, and is someone who is on the verge of being a top guy in the nation.

Who Tennessee Flipped

Carter Gooden on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit | Carter Gooden

Tennessee flipped three guys on the first of the three days, as they flipped Legend Bey first. This was arguably the most shocking news of the day, as Bey is a guy who was originally committed to the Tennessee Volunteers and is someone who has spent the majority of his time being committed to the Vols. He flipped recently to Ohio State, but after Brian Hartline accepted USF's head coaching gig... Bey is back in the class.

Carter Gooden would soon follow, as he announced his commitment to the Vols, which was via a flip. He flipped to the Vols over the Vanderbilt Commodores, and from the class of UCLA. This was one of the bigger landings for the Vols on the day, and he is someone who could become one of the better players in the class if he lives up to the hype that comes with him.

Finally, Tennessee flipped the Alabama Crimson Tide's defensive lineman prospect from the state of Indiana. The Warren Central High School star goes by the name JJ Finch and is a long-time Tennessee target, which makes him a huge get for Rodney Garner and the Tennessee Volunteers staff.

Who Did and Didn't Sign?

The Vols signed all of their prospects except one. The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the better teams in the early portion of this timeline, and they secured their top guys for the most part. This includes Tristen Keys and Faizon Brandon, which is a duo that will haunt the SEC for the next 3-4 years at a minimum.

The only player who failed to sign with the Vols is Salesi Moa. Moa was expected to sign despite visiting the Michigan Wolverines, but the Utah prospect has now signed with the Utah Utes. His dad attended school at Utah, and the Utes were the long-term favorites from the jump. The Vols just did enough for them to be able to land his commitment in the moment. This was their lone loss of the cycle.

