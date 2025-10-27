Everything From LB Edwin Spillman Following Tennessee Football Win Over Kentucky Football
Even though the Tennessee football team went into Lexington and departed with a 56-34 victory over Kentucky, many Volunteer fans were not pleased with the number of yards and points that the defense allowed.
According to the players and the coaches, they feel the same way. Although the defense did give up more than they would have liked to, they were also opportunistic as a unit. The defense would execute impactful plays in crucial moments throughout the game, including a pick-six by safety Edrees Farooq.
Tackling has seemingly been an issue for a big chunk of the season, and it showed its ugly face again on Saturday, but there was a Vols who had a very productive day.
RS-Freshman LB Edwin Spillman may have statistically had his best day, or at least one of his better days.
Spillman would become a tackling machine racking up double-digit takedowns. The game total for the in-state product was good enough to rank as the leading tackler for either squad.
The young backer would finish the day with 15 tackles (13-solo, 2-assisted) credited to his name.
Spillman would meet with reporters following the road win.
LB Play Without Arion Carter
"Um, yeah, I mean obviously losing AC (Arion Carter) was a big part of our defense, but Coach Inge and Coach Heup (Josh Heupel) and Coach Banks always preach next man up. So, it was next man up mentality. Everybody just had to go do their jobs and execute," Spillman explained.
The young backer was made privy to his increased role for the game earlier in the week.
"I think (I found out) pretty much midway through the week is when I knew."
Was the Feeling Off by Not Having Arion
"Yeah. Yes, sir. Yeah, it definitely was weird not having AC out there just cuz the leader and type of player he is. I felt like overall guys stepped up and did what they needed to do, and did their job and executed," Spillman concluded.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Edwin Spillman.
