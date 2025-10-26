Everything HC Josh Heupel Said Following Tennessee Football Win Over Kentucky Football
The Tennessee Volunteers were back on the road this week following last week's road loss in Tuscaloosa.
The Vols would be in Lexington, Kentucky this go around and the result would be much different.
Tennessee would end the night with a 56-34 in-conference road win. The Big Orange had very little to no room for error as the Vols already have two (Alabama, Georgia) losses on the season.
Josh Heupel met with the media before leaving the stadium to discuss the winning efforts.
Opening Statement
"Proud of our guys, the way they competed. Uh. coming on the road (and) getting a win. Um, it's a team that took Texas to overtime a week ago and has lost some close ones. Um, so, in that way, really pleased with the performance, um, offense, defense. Uh, both units, there is things that we can certainly clean up as well and we'll need to as we keep going through conference play. You know, you look at the turnovers early defensively changed the way the game was played and some of the explosive plays in the pass game certainly did that as well," Heupel said.
Joey Aguilar's Effective Deep Ball
Joey Aguilar finished the night just shy of 400-yards passing, while having three different wide receivers (Chris Brazzell II- 138, Mike Matthews- 107, Braylon Staley- 105) go for over 100-yards in tonight's win by a multi-score deficit.
"Uh, he's calm. You know, he does have really good touch. Um, he trusts his wide receivers. He's got good rapport with them. Um, protection for most of it's been really good, too. Um, tonight throughout the course of it, uh, tonight he makes a really good job sliding the pocket on one and, uh, delivering it. Um, so, uh, it's a combination of, you know, his fundamentals. Um, he has a strong arm, but it's a catchable ball, too. All of it together, I thought he saw the field really well tonight, too."
