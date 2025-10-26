Volunteer Country

Everything HC Josh Heupel Said Following Tennessee Football Win Over Kentucky Football

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel met with reporters after road win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Dale Dowden

Oct 25, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel is interviewed after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel is interviewed after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers were back on the road this week following last week's road loss in Tuscaloosa.

The Vols would be in Lexington, Kentucky this go around and the result would be much different.

Tennessee would end the night with a 56-34 in-conference road win. The Big Orange had very little to no room for error as the Vols already have two (Alabama, Georgia) losses on the season.

Josh Heupel met with the media before leaving the stadium to discuss the winning efforts.

Opening Statement

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during warm-ups for a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Proud of our guys, the way they competed. Uh. coming on the road (and) getting a win. Um, it's a team that took Texas to overtime a week ago and has lost some close ones. Um, so, in that way, really pleased with the performance, um, offense, defense. Uh, both units, there is things that we can certainly clean up as well and we'll need to as we keep going through conference play. You know, you look at the turnovers early defensively changed the way the game was played and some of the explosive plays in the pass game certainly did that as well," Heupel said.

Joey Aguilar's Effective Deep Ball

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) throws the ball during warm-ups for a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joey Aguilar finished the night just shy of 400-yards passing, while having three different wide receivers (Chris Brazzell II- 138, Mike Matthews- 107, Braylon Staley- 105) go for over 100-yards in tonight's win by a multi-score deficit.

"Uh, he's calm. You know, he does have really good touch. Um, he trusts his wide receivers. He's got good rapport with them. Um, protection for most of it's been really good, too. Um, tonight throughout the course of it, uh, tonight he makes a really good job sliding the pocket on one and, uh, delivering it. Um, so, uh, it's a combination of, you know, his fundamentals. Um, he has a strong arm, but it's a catchable ball, too. All of it together, I thought he saw the field really well tonight, too."

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Josh Heupel said post-game.

Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

