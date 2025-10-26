Tennessee Volunteers Defeats Kentucky Football
The Tennessee Volunteers walked away with a major win in their game on Saturday, as they played on the road and looked to defeat the reports that they are not great on the road in the SEC. While things weren't perfect, the Vols had a great performance in Lexington, Kentucky, as they played and defeated the Kentucky Wildcats.
The fonal score of this game was () in favor of the Tennessee Vols. This is a game that the Vols needed to win, and their playoff hopes remain alive, as they are now in the search for another bid to the playoffs. There wasn't much of a doubt, as the Wildcat never led in this contest.
The Tennessee offense showed up big in this one, as they walked away with a huge victory, but what really showed up was Joey Aguilar's deep ball. That felt like the determining factor in a lot of Tennessee's success. Their wide receivers played one of the cleaner games that they have been in this season. This is a contest that showed all of the wide receivers getting some reps. The wide receiver who had the biggest game was Chris Brazzell, but the performance from both Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley was huge for the Vols in this one.
The Tennessee Vols were really able to dominate on defense in the turnover category with two turnovers, and a turnover that resulted in six. That was when Edrees Farooq got a pick-six on a ball that he batted at the line of scrimmage. They still gave up an unhealthy amount of points. This is something that will need to be fixed if they want to beat teams like Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.
If the Tennessee Volunteers show up in the way that they need to moving forward, they have a real shot at winning and getting to the playoffs. Until then, there will still need to be some fixes that will need to be made.
What's Next for Tennessee Football
Their next contest will be against the Oklahoma Sooners inside Neyland Stadium before they get a bye wek. This bye week will be followed by their easiest game remaining on the scheudle. They will only play one more road game, which is a road game that will be played inside the Swamp. That game will coached by an interim coach instead of Billy Napier after he was fired just a week ago due to a terrible start to the season in the Florida standards.