Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq talked to the media ahead of the matchup against UAB. Here is everything he had to say.
On his performance against Georgia...
“Just me going out there and executing and playing fast. Just not thinking too much and just playing ball, doing what I do."
On how the team can improve defensively…
“What I would say we can improve on is just being able to communicate better on the field and not just locking in on only our job. Being able to help others on the team, know what the play is, and help them out so that they're not confused. Just being able to execute my job too at the same time.”
On how difficult it is to communicate when it is loud…
“It gets a little hard sometimes. I'm getting adjusted to it because the crowd for this game, especially for Georgia, it was very loud. So we had to practice the whole week, just with signals and stuff like that, just being able to have communication with each other, like on the field."
On how comfortable he is in run support and making plays…
“I'm really confident and coming down just hitting people like that's just what I love.”
On what the team needs to do to be better on third downs…
“Just executing and not telling ourselves that we're tired. Communicate better and just make sure that we know where the sticks are so that we stop them from getting that third down.”
On what it is like working with Andre Turrentine on the backend….
“It's amazing because he has experience with this. He tells me and helps me out sometimes, so twe could show different things that people won't notice what coverage we're in. So, just being on the field with him it helps me out a lot because he communicates well with me. Because I'm young, he helps me with little things like that.”
On Georgia’s two-point conversion and what happened…
“I'll say just from a communication standpoint. Just being able to communicate with that corner. We practiced all week communicating for things like that, but just the crowd, just getting used to the crowd being loud and stuff like that, it kinda was different. We just need to know next time that we need to communicate a little better.”
On how Tyler Redmond has handled the Georgia game after getting picked on and tested a lot…
“I'll say he handled it pretty well as a freshman, just having a lot of snaps. Like just being able to play like the whole game for real. I understand that things happen here and there. Just being able to snap in clear for the next play and do his job, that's the best part of it for real.”
On where the defense is overall….
“I look at the defense as really powerful, really hungry. Like, we have something to prove to people, like people think that our defense kind of fell off from last year, but I feel like this year is kind of better. Because we all have people who want to show people that we are better than what they think.