Tennessee QB Signee Faizon Brandon Announces Plan to Give Back to East Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot going for them, as they have made it official with many of their top commits. This includes their top prospect in the class, and top QB in the nation Faizon Brandon.

Brandon is a top QB prospect from the state of North Carolina, who has remained committed to the Vols since August 2024, and has been the base that has kept this building standing for the 2026 recruiting class. Brandon is a top name in the class, and is a guy that the Vols have the chance to use in the first season.

Brandon is a great person, and that is shown with a recent post that he made. He is set to give back to the state of Tennessee, and the kids in East Tennessee with a toy drive. This is what he had to say.

Faizon Brandon Announces Plan to Give Back

Faizon Brandon/Instagram

"For the next 12 days I’m teaming up with YOU to bring joy to kids at the East Tennessee Childrens Hospital! You can donate a toy by the Amazon link in my bio & I’ll deliver every single one in person to patients in need of some holiday cheer! Lets make a difference together! #GBO."

Brandon is also an elite player on the field, and has been evaluated as a top QB in the class. Here is what 247Sports ( Andrew Ivins ) said about the Tennessee QB signee.

"Box-checking quarterback with the arm talent and dual-threat athleticism to light up scoreboards on Saturdays and then eventually Sundays. Looks the part with a budding frame that’s hovering right around 6-foot-3.5, 200 pounds and should only continue to get bigger as he will start college well before his 18th birthday. Uses a sturdy base and a smooth release to rip lasers to all different corners of the field. Ball at times will jump out of his hands as he hits his short and intermediate targets with conviction. Has spent the past two years coordinating a single-back, spread attack that’s heavy on the RPO looks. More than capable of moving the chains on designed runs with his power and acceleration. Those same legs allow him to shake his fair share of pressure and he has proven to be a rather accurate distributor on the move as he can throw with both touch and anticipation. Not one that often puts the ball in harm's way, but must keep improving as a downfield passer if he wants to reach his franchise-worthy potential. Has to also figure out how to maintain composure when the deck is stacked against him, which he has done at the prep level. Enters senior season with a near-flawless resume having posted a 29-1 record as a starter while completing a Top247-best 72.5 percent of his passes with 71 touchdowns to go against just five interceptions. Should be viewed as one of the top overall prospects in the 2026 cycle and the type of signal caller that can be the catalyst for multiple College Football Playoff runs."

