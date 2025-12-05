National Analyst Shares Evaluation on Tennessee Football QB Signee Faizon Brandon

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the better teams when it comes to the recruiting scene in recent years, including this year, as they have landed many of the top players in the class of 2026. They landed a total of 28 guys in the class, and the Vols landed their top target in the whole class.

That guy is Faizon Brandon. Brandon is arguably the top QB prospect in the nation, and he committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over a year ago. He was able to put pen to paper on Wednesday and is one of the better QB commits in the history of Tennessee football.

Many fans are curious what type of player they will be getting out of Faizon Brandon. 247Sports' National Analyst Andrew Ivins had this to say in his evaluation of the prospect.

Faizon Brandon Evaluation From Andrew Ivins

Faizon Brandon | University of Tennessee

"Box-checking quarterback with the arm talent and dual-threat athleticism to light up scoreboards on Saturdays and then eventually Sundays. Looks the part with a budding frame that’s hovering right around 6-foot-3.5, 200 pounds and should only continue to get bigger as he will start college well before his 18th birthday. Uses a sturdy base and a smooth release to rip lasers to all different corners of the field. Ball at times will jump out of his hands as he hits his short and intermediate targets with conviction. Has spent the past two years coordinating a single-back, spread attack that’s heavy on the RPO looks. More than capable of moving the chains on designed runs with his power and acceleration. Those same legs allow him to shake his fair share of pressure and he has proven to be a rather accurate distributor on the move as he can throw with both touch and anticipation. Not one that often puts the ball in harm's way, but must keep improving as a downfield passer if he wants to reach his franchise-worthy potential. Has to also figure out how to maintain composure when the deck is stacked against him, which he has done at the prep level. Enters senior season with a near-flawless resume having posted a 29-1 record as a starter while completing a Top247-best 72.5 percent of his passes with 71 touchdowns to go against just five interceptions. Should be viewed as one of the top overall prospects in the 2026 cycle and the type of signal caller that can be the catalyst for multiple College Football Playoff runs."

