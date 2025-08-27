Everything From Tennessee DL Jaxson Moi In His Media Availability Session
Tennessee defensive lineman Jaxson Moi talked to the media ahead of the matchup against Syracuse on Saturday. He talked about the growth of the defensive line, how he has improved his craft, the Vols offensive line, and depth at the defensive tackle spot. Here is everything he had to say.
On how different it feels to have an actual opponent compared to the last four weeks of fall camp..
“I'd say it's just a lot more excitement. You know, it feels a lot more real. You know, fall camp was really intense, but just knowing that all your 11 months of work is leading up to these next few days, it's just super exciting, and I can't wait to get after it.”
On what the Syracuse offense looks like…
“They have a whole new offensive line, one returning starter. Last year’s group was really well coached. So, you know, they kept the same O-line coach. I know they're going to be a very well-coached group. Um, a lot of experience. So, we know we're going to have to bring our A game. Um, yeah, great offensive staff, great coaching staff in general. So, we know we're going to have to, you know, work hard, prepare hard this week and in the film room as well. We're trying to get ready for Saturday.”
On how difficult it is to prepare for an offense, you don’t have much to go back on or look at…
“Yeah, I'd say it's pretty difficult, you know, just trying to go back and watch each individual film of the new guys they're bringing in, along with, you know, the offensive scheme that they had last year. So, just having a mix of both, you know, takes sacrifice, is going to take some of your time, really, but that's all it is.”
On how good he thinks the defensive line can be this year…
“It's really just everybody doing their part, not doing too much, you know, everybody being reliable. My guys have to be able to trust that I'll be able to do my job and vice versa. Um, and same with the guys coming after us, you know, no drop off. That's really all it is, you know, not trying like coach Heupel always says, not trying to do the things extraordinary, but do the ordinary things very well.”
On what he likes about the depth at the defensive tackle spot…
“Yeah, you know, we got a lot of guys stepping up into bigger roles this year. They've been working hard. We all have a bunch of room to grow though, but you know, I'm excited for those new guys stepping up to into bigger roles. I'm excited to help bring those guys along because I’ve had some experience. So just being able to show them the ropes, and you know they're very talented and they're hard workers. So you know it's only time will tell till they have a breakout play.”
On what he likes about the group of freshmen on the interior of the defensive line…
“I just like their energy. As everybody knows, Coach G is a tough-love type of coach. Not everybody can play for Coach G. So, like just knowing that they're able to take criticism, you know, even when the days aren't the best for them, they're willing to come back, still push, still be willing to learn and grow. Their humility, you know, they're a pretty well recruited um group of dudes, but you know, they're always picking our brains, my brain, Bryson, Dom, you know, they are very humble and they're always willing to learn. So, that's something I've always admired about that group.”
On what he is looking to prove this year for himself…
“First of all, just being a leader. You know, I feel like I have that characteristic. Just naturally, you know, I'm a big people person. I feel like I can help bring others together. This year really not being in my head so much, being able to have that next play mentality when something goes wrong. You know, you're every play is not going to be perfect, and really just my steps, my footwork. Um, playing at stronger at the point of attack this year. I worked hard in the weight room, did a lot of extra work. So, you know, hopefully that uh comes into fruition this season.”
On whether it is easy for him to lock in during the week and focus…
Yeah. There's a quote that I always like to fall back on. It's a quote from Junior Seau. It says I get paid to practice. I play the games for free. That's just kind of been my mentality just my whole life. Like like football is like my getaway. I get to run out on the field and, you know, run out through the T, play for the Vols like that's that's just like my happy space right there. Practice obviously is not the most fun, you know, outside looking in. But, you know, to get where you want to be on Saturdays, you have to bring it just like it's on game day, you know, throughout the week. So, that's just kind of my mentality throughout practice.”
On what he does on game day to put himself in an emotional state…
“Yeah, I would say it happens naturally, but as the bus starts to take us to the team hotel the night before, I just kind of think about everybody that's poured into me to get to this point and those that have come before me. I like to play for my loved ones, the ones that, you know, can't watch me now, you know, the ones that are up in heaven. So, you know, it's just a lot. I have a lot. I like to play for a lot. I would say it's just something that always happens naturally.”
On if he has any pregame rituals or superstitions….
“I always like to take a shower right before we head on the bus, and then other than that, I wouldn't say I'm too superstitious. I always have to play super hype music as soon as I wake up on game days. Some people like chill music throughout the day. I'm just hype music at like 6 a.m. So, I'd probably say that's my ritual.”
On if it adds anything playing in an NFL stadium…
“Oh, I think it's a cool opportunity just for us, you know, aspiring to get to that next level. At the end of the day, it's another game just in a cool venue. So, that's how I look at it.”
On how much letting players dictate the competition has allowed the defensive line to take the next step…
I like to bring back that last game against Ohio State. You know, a lot of us played in that game. It really left a sour taste in our mouths, but we used it as fuel this whole offseason. When you have a bunch of returners and then a lot of new guys are going to have to play this year, we kind of let them know how it feels so that they don't have to feel what we felt at that last game., So that they can dominate every game that we play.”
On what to expect from the Tennessee offensive line…
“I think they're very young, but something I really admired about them this offseason and in spring ball, fall camp, is that, you know, there were a lot of guys competing for spots, and so it was super competitive every practice. You know, guys are bringing their all. A physical young group, but the one word I'd probably say is hungry. You know, they're hungry. You know, I feel like they're a little underrated. I'm excited for them to go show the world what they've got. They give us a great look every day, and I'm excited for that group.”
