Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
The Tennessee Volunteers have done an excellent job when it comes to recruiting certain positions. While they have landed a plethora of their top targets, there is one position that is starting to stand out.
That position being the linebacker position. The Vols have done a great job in the 2026 class, as they have landed many different players in the class at the position. They have landed their three top targets in the class, and have put together arguably the best linebacker class in the nation.
Early in the cycle, the Vols landed Braylon Outlaw, who was a top target for many schools, including the Ole Miss Rebels, who made a push for the prospect in the Spring before he shut his recruitment down. Outlaw has been committed since November 8th, and has stayed true to his commitment.
He was then joined by TJ White, who is a force at the second level. He is one of the highest-rated linebackers in the country with a ranking that slides him inside the top-100 nationally. According to 247Sports, he is rated as a four-star and is the 89th best player in the country, and the 5th linebacker in the class. White committed on July 1st with his teammates O'Mari Johnson, who went to North Carolina, and Dereon Albert who went to Tennessee with White.
This was followed by another home run commitment, as the Vols landed Kell High School star Brayden Rouse. Rouse committed to the Vols over the Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Rouse is rated higher than White by 247Sports, as he is rated as the 70th player nationally and the 4th linebacker in the country. He is on his way up the rankings as long as he has another successful season.
The Vols will likely be done at the linebacker position, but with the additions that they made... there will be a great linebacker room coming to Knoxville.
