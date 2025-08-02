Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
Orange Beach High is home to rising sophomore that is currently in the early stages of his recruitment, but the process is beginning to slowly progress.
Currently with five offers, 2028 WR/TE Lee Steele is poised to manifest on many college radars over the next few months.
"(The) recruitment has been going great and has been a blessing. Everything happened so fast," Steele explained to Vols on SI.
Steele is also a two-sport athlete as he doubles as a guard on the hardwood. Standing at 6-foot-6, and weighing in around 205-pounds, it is clear on what is catching most eyes from the jump. A few coaches from the early interested schools have noticed some traits that has raised Steele up the board.
What more are the evaluators seeing beyond the initial view of the measurables?
"My IQ, making athletic plays on the ball, and route running," said Steele.
The tight-end staff at Tennessee has apparently seen very much of the same as the Vols would extend an offer to the 2028 stand-out.
"(The) initial reaction was very grateful and honored to be thought of by a school like that," said Steele.
Upon the offer, the tight-end's coach Alec Abeln provided a message to the Alabama native.
"He (Alec Abeln) said, 'you came up on our radar quick and we saw what we needed to see to tell that I'm a SEC football player in the near future,'" explained Steele.
Coach Abeln would also commend Steele on his film and his confidence while answering questions.
Moving towards the fall, Steele has many visit plans that are a work-in-progress at this time but does plan to visit Rocky Top at some point.
"The visit is a planning process right now, actually. I have some other colleges that I'm going to as well, so making sure I can go to Tennessee along with the other colleges, but yes, I will be up there this fall on a visit," said Steele.
The Vols are already in a solid spot, not only due to being an early contender, but they stand out early to the Orange Beach (AL.) student-athlete.
"For sure, Tennessee stands out a lot. They throw the ball a lot and space the field out really well. I talked to some of the coaches and (I) already like how we are building that relationship," Steele told Vols on SI.
Even considering the aspects that stand out early to Steele, he remains observant and realizes that there is plenty more to learn about the program and the university as a whole.
"There's definitely a lot more to learn. I just want to see how they operate and how they push you as a player and a person. I want to see the facilities and all of that as well," Steele detailed.
The Vols may need multiple visits from Steele in order to check many of the boxes as there really is a lot to see, and gameday visits can be a bit constricted on time. Tennessee will have the opportunity to firmly cement themselves as a contender.
