Everything From Tennessee Safety Kaleb Beasley In His Media Availability
On how the team spent the bye week…
“Yeah, I feel like we did really good this week in preparation. I feel like we worked on defensive communication and tackling were our two big things, and I feel like we did that really well. We got a lot of young guys involved. That was a huge thing this week, just getting them prepared, cuz we're gonna need them down the road. So I feel like we did really good this week.”
On how important tackling will be in the upcoming matchup against Arkansas…
“No, I feel like it's going to be really big. You know, they got a really good quarterback, a true dual-threat quarterback who's really mobile. So I feel like we have to stop the run, and that's what we have to do every game. So I feel like the tackling aspect of it last week was really good.”
On the clock that goes in his head when dealing with a mobile QB…
“Yeah, it's definitely a big thing. Like I said, I feel like he's a really big guy, so I feel like it would be easier for us to see him, but obviously we have to read our keys, communicate, and if we do that, we'll be fine.”
On how Jermod McCoy has handled being out and trying to get back to the team…
“I see him every day in the training room, out there in the weight room. Just working hard every day. I can't wait till he gets back. I don't know when he'll be back, but I'm excited for him. He's doing really good.”
On what the team is missing in the tackling front…
“I'd just say it's eye violations. It's getting our eyes in the right place. Obviously, like, every running back, every quarterback, every receiver is different. So you got to tackle people in different ways. I feel like it's more of our eyes. I feel like this past week we did a really good job, so I feel like it shouldn't be an issue again, so."
On if the game is slowing down for him….
“No, every game is definitely getting slower. Like the first game, like Syracuse, it was really fast. They were obviously kind of a faster-paced team. Every week is getting so much better, and I'm getting really comfortable back there."
On how important it is to have an open week to reset….
“No, it definitely was. Just to clear my head, and we didn't have the game, so I could really focus on all the little things, technique, tackling, like I said earlier.”
On Braylon Staley and his growth as a player…
“I feel like Bray last year was really good, too. He just had to make that one big play.This year, obviously, we sent him to make a lot of big plays, and his confidence has gone through the roof.”
On how the game slowing down has allowed him to excel on the field…
“Yeah, I feel like just reading my keys and seeing stuff before it happens like being around guys like Dre Turrentine, like it helps me out so much because he's so smart, and just seeing what he sees it makes the game so much slower.”
