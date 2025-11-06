Volunteer Country

Everything Tennessee Football HC Josh Heupel Said During Wednesday's Media Availability

Josh Heupel met with the media during the bey-week.

Dale Dowden

Nov 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are in the middle of a bye-week, after last weekend's loss to Oklahoma.

The playoffs are out of the picture, but there is still plenty of work left to do. The Vols will use this week to work on getting some guys healthy as they prepare for New Mexico State on November 15.

It will be interesting to see if there are any changes for the New Mexico State in terms of players. Will the Vols decide to go a bit younger and work in some younger guys as a way to jumpstart some guys who may battle for playing time and/or a starting position next season.

Josh Heupel met with reporters earlier today to discuss a few things as the team prepares to move forward.

Josh Heupel's Opening Statement

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel high-fives fans at the Vol Walk before a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"How's everybody doing? Uh, good work today. Um, got another day tomorrow and then some of the coaches will hit the ground recruiting this week. Big focuses again on us during the bye and how we get better. So, open it up," Heupel said.

Balancing Act

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel after a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, I think wherever your feet are and what's important at that moment is what you got to be doing. So, uh the development of our current players, our preparation of the opponent that we're playing, you know, for me, at times the projection of the following year in all departments you're looking at. So, it's a combination of all those things. December has changed a little bit on the calendar as well. That gives you a little bit more time potentially in December as well," Heupel said.

Rotating Young Guys

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4), Tennessee defensive back Jourdan Thomas (4) tackles Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sharpe (6) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Guys that prove that they're ready to play and play at a really high level, championship level. They earn the right to play and compete and that's ongoing throughout the course of this season. These guys have worked really hard, disappointed in the results Saturday and a couple other during the course of the year, for sure. But man, it's constant and consistent growth from everybody," Heupel explained.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel said during his Wednesday media availability during the bye-week.

