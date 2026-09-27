Everything Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley Said After Tennessee Lost to Texas

Here's everything Volunteers' receivers Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley said postgame after Tennessee lost to Texas.

Mike Matthews on if the Receivers Were Confused About Faizon Getting Sacked 10 Times

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs with the ball during Tennessee’s college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I mean, I asked, like, maybe one time, but, like, I don't want to keep trying to bug him, trying to see what's going on. I just want to do my job. I'm sure he's trying to do his job back there, too. So if we both do that, everything's playing out well."

Mike Matthews on if He Felt the Offense Made Enough Fourth Quarter Adjustments

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) and punter Jackson Ross (98) warming up before the starts of the college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I feel like we did what we were supposed to. We just gotta execute better."

Mike Matthews on if Texas Did Anything Defensively that Led to Faizon’s Early Struggles

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) scores a touchdown during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I would really just say nothing that they did. I mean, they, of course, they have a great defense, but really offensively, I feel like there's a lot of things that we could have executed better. It was really us shooting ourselves in the foot, really. So, just some things we gotta clean up and use that, looking forward to next week."

Mike Matthews on if He Felt Belief Tennessee Could Win the Game After His Touchdown

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It’s strong belief hype always say it's harder for longer, so we're always pushing to our next limit, whatever that may be. And, really, just going in the field, knowing that we were all prepared for the moment. So, just really just ready for anything going on. I know it's gonna be bullets flying, but I mean, you never know when it's your moment."

Mike Matthews on Faizon Brandon’s Toughness

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs past Kennesaw State defensive back Tay'vion Lawson (5) during Tennessee’s college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I would just say, just, I mean, we already knew he was a tough, composed, like, more mature guy just coming into it, but, I mean, he had what he was supposed to; well, not every look is gonna be great. It's gonna be kind of ugly sometimes, but it's just, really just knowing that he's willing to put his body on the line for us and we are willing to do the same too."

Braylon Staley on What the Receivers Experienced with Faizon Taking 10 Sacks

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) celebrates a first down in front of Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) during a college football game on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"For the receivers. Obviously, we're just trying to get open as quick as you can. Young quarterback, hostile environment, with a great team that just came in here. So, we tried to do our best to get up as fast as we could, and him to get us a ball."

Braylon Staley on His Message for Faizon Brandon

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) tackles Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just keep his head up. Like, he know what he supposed to do. We know what we supposed to do. We got to be there for him. And I'll just keep your head up and come back to work."

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.