Everything Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley Said After Tennessee Lost to Texas
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Here's everything Volunteers' receivers Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley said postgame after Tennessee lost to Texas.
Mike Matthews on if the Receivers Were Confused About Faizon Getting Sacked 10 Times
"I mean, I asked, like, maybe one time, but, like, I don't want to keep trying to bug him, trying to see what's going on. I just want to do my job. I'm sure he's trying to do his job back there, too. So if we both do that, everything's playing out well."
Mike Matthews on if He Felt the Offense Made Enough Fourth Quarter Adjustments
"I feel like we did what we were supposed to. We just gotta execute better."
Mike Matthews on if Texas Did Anything Defensively that Led to Faizon’s Early Struggles
"I would really just say nothing that they did. I mean, they, of course, they have a great defense, but really offensively, I feel like there's a lot of things that we could have executed better. It was really us shooting ourselves in the foot, really. So, just some things we gotta clean up and use that, looking forward to next week."
Mike Matthews on if He Felt Belief Tennessee Could Win the Game After His Touchdown
"It’s strong belief hype always say it's harder for longer, so we're always pushing to our next limit, whatever that may be. And, really, just going in the field, knowing that we were all prepared for the moment. So, just really just ready for anything going on. I know it's gonna be bullets flying, but I mean, you never know when it's your moment."
Mike Matthews on Faizon Brandon’s Toughness
"I would just say, just, I mean, we already knew he was a tough, composed, like, more mature guy just coming into it, but, I mean, he had what he was supposed to; well, not every look is gonna be great. It's gonna be kind of ugly sometimes, but it's just, really just knowing that he's willing to put his body on the line for us and we are willing to do the same too."
Braylon Staley on What the Receivers Experienced with Faizon Taking 10 Sacks
"For the receivers. Obviously, we're just trying to get open as quick as you can. Young quarterback, hostile environment, with a great team that just came in here. So, we tried to do our best to get up as fast as we could, and him to get us a ball."
Braylon Staley on His Message for Faizon Brandon
"Just keep his head up. Like, he know what he supposed to do. We know what we supposed to do. We got to be there for him. And I'll just keep your head up and come back to work."
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