Top Performers From Tennessee Football's Defeat vs. Texas
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers were defeated by the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, but that didn't stop some of the Tennessee players from having a great game. Here are three players who stood out the most to me.
Mike Matthews - Wide Receiver
The only top performer on the offensive side of the ball for me in this game is Mike Matthews. Matthews finished the game with four catches, which may not seem like a lot, but he also finished the contest with a total of 72 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown along the way. He was the leading receiver for Faizon Brandon, and the duo continues to build their connection. I believe Matthews had one of the better blocking performances as well, as he was the leading blocker for Brandon when he was scrambling plenty of times.
Tyree Weathersby - EDGE
Tyree Weathersby is the next top performer, and one could argue that he is the top performer as a whole. Weathersby finished the contest with 2.5 sacks, which was a team high, as he almost contributed to half of the sacks by himself. He was also credited with 2.5 tackles for loss and six total tackles, which leads many to believe he was one of the better players in the entire contest. Weathersby continues to become one of the better players on the defense and is one of the players I believe has the best chance of continuing this dominance moving forward.
Arion Carter - Linebacker
The final player that I have made the list for the top performers is Arion Carter. While he may not have had the most flashy night, he showed up big on the stat sheet. He finished the game with 11 total tackles, along with five of the tackles being solo tackles. Carter continues to show up and is the captain of this defense for a reason. He is the perfect example of how the others should handle themselves, so this shouldn't come as a shock to many.
Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!
Follow Our Social Media Accounts
• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)
• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)
Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_