Top Performers From Tennessee Football's Defeat vs. Texas

The Tennessee Volunteers were defeated by the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, but that didn't stop some of the Tennessee players from having a great game. Here are three players who stood out the most to me.

Mike Matthews - Wide Receiver

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) can’t make the catch while defended by Texas defensive back Bo Mascoe (5) during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only top performer on the offensive side of the ball for me in this game is Mike Matthews. Matthews finished the game with four catches, which may not seem like a lot, but he also finished the contest with a total of 72 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown along the way. He was the leading receiver for Faizon Brandon, and the duo continues to build their connection. I believe Matthews had one of the better blocking performances as well, as he was the leading blocker for Brandon when he was scrambling plenty of times.

Tyree Weathersby - EDGE

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) recovers a fumble by Kennesaw State during an college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tyree Weathersby is the next top performer, and one could argue that he is the top performer as a whole. Weathersby finished the contest with 2.5 sacks, which was a team high, as he almost contributed to half of the sacks by himself. He was also credited with 2.5 tackles for loss and six total tackles, which leads many to believe he was one of the better players in the entire contest. Weathersby continues to become one of the better players on the defense and is one of the players I believe has the best chance of continuing this dominance moving forward.

Arion Carter - Linebacker

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) reacts after recovering an onside kick against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final player that I have made the list for the top performers is Arion Carter. While he may not have had the most flashy night, he showed up big on the stat sheet. He finished the game with 11 total tackles, along with five of the tackles being solo tackles. Carter continues to show up and is the captain of this defense for a reason. He is the perfect example of how the others should handle themselves, so this shouldn't come as a shock to many.

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