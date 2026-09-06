Everything Mike Matthews Said After His Breakout Performance vs Furman

Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Mike Matthews had high expectations coming into the year. After his performance last season, he was expected to take an even bigger leap this season. He, in fact, took a major leap in his first game of the season. He was able to get behind the defense numerous times and was a consistent threat. Matthews dominated the Furman Paladins and finished the game with four catches for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns. Simply put, Matthews looked like one of the best receivers in college football on Saturday.

Mike Matthews Discussing Faizon Brandon Earning the Starting Quarterback Job

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It's really great to see. He's been working hard ever since he got to Tennessee, and it's all just showing everything he has put in. Normally, in practice, he does the same thing, so just translating that in the game is just nothing new.”

Mike Matthews on How This Game Will Help His Confidence Moving Forward

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) makes the catch during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It's a pretty good confidence builder, but I've been working hard this off-season. I already kind of knew that my heart was going to show when I play on the field, so I tried to play with heart. God put me in a good position, and it played out the right way.”

Mike Matthews on the Performance From the Whole Wide Receiver Position Group

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) and wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrate a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I really just saw what I always knew they would be. They are all good receivers. They are all working, and they are always just a problem on the field. To see them all outside, doing their thing and playing ball, and me kind of just thinking about when I was coaching them up and just going through spring and the offseason, just trying to get the ball in, them seeing that down on the field. It was great to see.”

The competition will only get harder, but it is hard to ask for anything else from Matthews and frankly, the offense as a whole. This game was a good momentum builder as the Vols get ready to face their first Power 4 opponent of the season next week when they play Georgia Tech.

If you wanna watch the rest of what he said, continue on.

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