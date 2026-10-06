Everything Mike Matthews Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Arkansas

The Tennessee Volunteers returned to their winning ways in week 5, where they tallied their first SEC win of the 2026 season, beating the Auburn Tigers 24-14, largely due to an impressive game from running back Desean Bishop. Head Coach Josh Heupel and the Vols remain in control of their own destiny, as they are currently ranked 15th in the country with a 4-1 record, with their only loss occurring in week 4 against number-one-ranked Texas.

Volunteers' wide receiver Mike Matthews spoke to Vols media this week, leading up to Tennessee's week six matchup. This is what he had to say.

Tennessee wide receiver Brayden Carroll (38) and Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrate after winning a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mike Matthews on Winning in Different Ways

"It felt great. We already knew our run game was already at a high level, but just forcing each other to stay consistent throughout the week and whenever we working in the run game, just to be all around for it and give effort," Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on Blocking

"I like winning. So, you know, winning comes with blocking and whatever I can do to help the team out," Matthews said

Mike Matthews on if Playing Defense in High School Helped Him Channel His Physicality as a Blocker

"Yeah. So, I guess you could say kind of just being kind of a defensive guy, just having some type of aggression and physicality kind of just helped me on the other side of the ball, too," Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on How He Handles Quarterback Switches

"Yeah, I kind of just focus on what I can do. Just make sure I'm in the right position. You know, I trust either one of those guys to be back there. So, just trying to make sure I'm 100% on everything I'm doing and trusting that they're going to do their job too," Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on What the Coaches Have Said About the Challenges of Road Games in the SEC

"You know, every SEC game on the road is very tough, you know, and every week has its own new story. You know, it's been a lot of crazy games going around. So, just trying to be one and 0 every week. You know, they been saying we haven't won in Arkansas since 2001. So, just making sure we take this week with just full composure, making sure we go into the game with, Yeah," Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on if He Knew the Vols Haven't Won in Fayetteville Since 2001 Before Being Made Aware by Coaches

"No, I didn't know the history, but I know I was a freshman and we went there and we had lost. So, I remember that time and that feeling. So yeah, I know enough," Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on the Importance of the Passing Game

"It is really important, but just at the end of the day, whatever helps us win, whether that's in the run game like it was last game or whether it might be in the passing game, just staying ready for whatever may happen," Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on the Receiving Core Remains Patient

"Just continue to trust our offense. You know, we already know that just being in the system for a while that anything can happen at any time and all it takes is one game to really put you on the map. So, just having that in mind and just putting everything we have on the field," Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on What He's Seen the Most From Opposing Defenses

"It's been a lot of mix, a lot of four-man, a lot of cover three, but you know, usually we play a lot of good defenses, so they throw like pretty much the whole playbook at us and a lot of different looks, star a lot too, but really just those type of defensive fronts and coverages," Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on What Impressed Him About George Macintyre

"Just staying ready for the moment. You know, he in that moment didn't know that he was going to get in the game. So, you know, he was ready for whatever may happen and he stepped up and came to play," Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on How He Has Seen Faizon Brandon Respond Following Getting Benched Against Auburn

"Like I said before, FaiZon is very composed and, you know, he's a very hard worker, so I'm sure he's going to be back right where he wants to be," Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on What He Has Seen From Arkansas

"They're a real physical defense. You know, they're going to be really really passionate about this game, even though people may think that or not, but they're going to be definitely some dogs on that side of the ball and we have to show up to play. You know, we're still going into their home and have to show up and play and beat them. So, that's going to be really tough. So, make sure we focus on those things," Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on What He Has Seen From TK Keys as He Adjusts to the College Level

"Yeah, he's definitely adjusting, you know, just growing every day, you know, learning from his mistakes and also just seeing different things and getting the feel for our entire system. He's been doing a great job just growing and taking coaching," Matthews said.