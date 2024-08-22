Everything Nico Iamaleava Said In His Press Conference Prior to 2024 Season for Tennessee
Tennessee's starting quarterback and former five-star Nico Iamaleava met with the media on Thursday, just 9 days away from the start of the college football season as the Tennessee Volunteers get set to host UT-Chattanooga.
Here's everything Iamaleava said during his press conference:
On his relationship with Bru McCoy:
"He's brought me along a long way. Man, you know, just learning from Bru trying to carry yourself on and off the field. You know, learning agreat amount. And yeah, man, me and Bru, always had a tight relationship. so I can't wait to go out and play with him him."
On his memory of Bru McCoy in High School:
"You know, when I was younger man, I thought Bru was the greatest high school player of all time, the first guy I've ever seen play receiving and Defensive end at the same time. So, you know, seeing him come off the edge and, you know, have five sacks and go score three touchdowns right after was crazy for me to watch. And, yeah, man, who's always been the top player."
On the Wide Receiver Room as a Whole:
"I've been able to get reps with our whole receiver room and I feel like the whole receiver room can go. We got a lot of pieces that gel well. Can't wait to go out there week one and show you guys what we've been working on."
On Rapport with Cooper Mays:
"Man, me and Coop, we talk every day. Man, you know, I've gotten into a lot of protection stuff. So, you know, slides, you know, protection is where I want to slide it. And you know, if Coop doesn't like that certain slide, and you know, he let me know why. And you know, we watched the film together. So I feel like me and Cooper, you know, created a good relationship on that part."
On Giving Beats headphones to Teammates:
"Man, I thought, working every day with these guys. And, you know, I feel like, you know, just to give back to them guys, to show, you know, my appreciation too. And you know, that's, that's just one gift right there. Man, you know, we're working towards some totally bigger but that felt good."
Adjusting to Tempo with Coach Halzine and Offense:
"I've got great grasp. I got a great grasp in the fall and the spring. And, yeah, man, I think the tempo part, we use that as a weapon. And, you know, every day we're working on pushing our tempo."
People in Nico's life he uses as a mentor:
"Really only Joe and Hendon really. Just those two guys that I've pretty much talked to. Going into college you know I talked to Bryce and CJ about what it takes to be great in college. But Joe and Hendon are the guys I lean on lately."
On helmet communication:
"I think it's great. We gotta, you know, make sure to, you know, my keys and the play cards. So think of, you know, adding the mic in the helmet was, was good for us."
On Bru McCoy returning from injury and his Number change:
"It's been great. Man, Bru, one of the hardest workers I know. So I see him every day go out there and work and, you know, put his head down. Man, makes me want to go out there and work even harder. So it's definitely exciting to see him get back into his own man, I feel like you know that he's back in that No. five, back to his high school days. So, you know, hopefully, you know, get to show you that Bru connection."
On the offensive line room's balance:
"Man, you know. Got a lot of young guys in the o-line room, but mixing with veterans, and I think having a veterans in the room is going to, you know, not only help us now, but even for the long future, given the the younger guys you know up to speed with with the offense. So it's been great."
On Dante Thornton in year two:
"Yeah, but I feel like he's he's more confident in the offense, we got him on the outside and inside. So I feel like he's just more comfortable being in the offense, getting that first year under his belt, just like me getting that first year, it takes some time to get this offense really down. So feel like Dante's looked great in the fall and spring. He had a great fall, and can't wait to watch him work."
