Recruiting Expert Details Updates Following Nation's Top LB Visiting Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the newer teams when it comes to the defensive side of the ball, as everything remains a big question mark. After Tim Banks was let go by the Tennessee Volunteers, the Vols went out and got their new defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles. Following the addition of Knowles, many new changes were made as Derek Owings, Anthony Poindexter, and many more coaches were added, while some coaches, such as Chop Harbin and Willie Martinez, were let go as well.

This has caught the attention of many players in the recruiting scene. Many of the top players in the nation that the Vols have been targeting are set to visit the Vols, while the others have already visited. One of the players who visited the Vols is Kaden Henderson. Henderson is an outstanding linebacker prospect from the state of Florida. He attends Jesuit High School and has been a priority target for many schools.

The Vols have been a bit behind, but out of nowhere, the Vols were able to get him on a visit. This is something that Rivals reporter Chad Simmons discussed on a YouTube video, as he would give his honest thoughts about Henderson visiting Knoxville, Tennessee.

Kaden Henderson Updates Following His Tennessee Visit

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel with Tennessee defensive back Javonte Smith (30) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Somewhat of a surprise he made it up to Tennessee. We've heard about the main schools involved consistently. Miami is an in-state school, Ohio State, and Texas A&M. Those have been the three that have been battling for the top spot. Tennessee is going to get him on campus for not just one day, but multiple days to Knoxville. It was very big. I think the key there was linebacker's coach William Inge. I mean that connection as a coach is huge. Sat down and watched some film, they watched practice, broke some things down. I think everything went extremely well. He met up with some players and asked them for some feedback on the program, Josh Heupel, the culture. He liked everything that he heard from the staff and the players. Also from the coaches. I think now the key is 'how big if an impact did this make.' Can they get him back on campus for another visit, whether that be an OV or an unofficial again. That will tell the story on where Tennessee stands, but I think this visit went really well for them and Henderson," Chad Simmons said.