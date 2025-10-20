Everything Josh Heupel Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky
The Tennessee Volunteers have a tough test ahead of them, as they find their way back on the road on a trip up to Lexington, Kentucky to play the Kentucky Wildcats. This will be a game that the Vols will hope to win, but ultimately will need to show up in a very big way (similsr to every league game) if that will be the case.
Josh Heupel spoke to the media on Monday to kickoff the Vols two days full of pressers. Here is what he had to say.
Heupel's Opening Statement
"Obviously, everybody is disappointed from the outcome from the other day. Whether you win or lose you got to flip it forward, and watch the video, learn from it. That's what we got to do this week. Getting ready to go play in the Boarder War game, rivalry game, you look at these games historically, they've been really tight. We are playing a really good football team, we look at them, you know, Saturday against Texas. Statistically they won the game in every way, but not on the scoreboard. They take it to overtime. Another test inside of this league, on the road, against a good football team. And one that we’re looking forward to and hopefully we’ll see a lot of our fans make the trip up there to Lexington.”
Heupel on Playing a Good Kentucky Team and the Takeaways From Kentucky vs Texas
“Oh, they know they’re going to play a good team every week inside of this league. First of all, again, another road test. You can point to that (Texas) game and see the quality of the opponent that we’re playing.”
Heupel on Getting The Guys Ready Following Tennessee's Loss
“It’s the nature of the game that we that we play. You got to be the same competitor every week, every day. And that’s why your routine matters. And getting ready and prepared matters. So this is our next opportunity as a football team and we gotta continue to grow.”
Heupel on Tennessee's Penalties
“Yeah, some of it comes from the details of what we’re doing. A couple of things with our alignments and/or catch points, and it’s what you’re doing every single day and every drill. So, you put all that together. When you have a penalty it makes it tougher. You’re giving them a first-and-5, it changes the way the game is played. Or you’re second-and-15. Changes the way the game is played. So that’s part of what we showed and talked about today.”
