De'Rail Sims Confirms Why Tennessee RB Star Thomas Has Been Quiet Recently
The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot going for them, but because of this the Vols have been able to use momentum based around the many standout players that they have. Multiple players got off to electric starts for the Vols, but one could argue no one started the season off in a better way then Star Thomas. Thomas is a transfer back who joined the Vols to become another reliable back alongside DeSean Bishop and Peyton Lewis.
The Vols transfer back joined the Tennessee roster following a great run at Duke fo a season, where he would finish with nearly 900 rushing yards and seven rushing touhdowns. He now has around 330 yards and four touchdowns, but hasn't been as much of a factor in the most recent games.
The primary back, especially in the Vols contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks was Bishop. Bishop finished with a career high 146 rushing yards on only 14 carries and he still finished the game early unfortunately due to an injury that he suffered. When he suffered that injury many anticipated that the Vols would turn to Thomas, but instead they turned to Peyton Lewis. Lewis did exactly what you would hope, but it has left many questioning why Thomas has had a huge decrease in production.
This is something that would be discussed in a recent media appearance by De'Rail Sims in front of the Tennessee media outlets. He discussed all three backs, but it was different with Thomas. He would discuss why the Vols back has been limited in carries and play time. Here is what the Vols' running back coach had to say.
De'Rail Sims on Why Star Thomas Has Been Cut Back on Opportunities Recently
“I think it’s just overall just being more patient, you know what I’m saying? Just allowing it to set itself up. A couple of times, like it’s some things that he can’t control from the game standpoint, but the things that he can control on his end, make sure his eyes are in the correct spot, and just being more patient. It’s nothing that he’s doing wrong. I just think, man, going back to if stuff gets cloudy for me a little bit, just allowing me to work myself out and allowing myself to be more patient with my eyes.”
Tennessee have their biggest road test of the season, as they play against the Alabama Crimson Tide.