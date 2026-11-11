Everything Tennessee Football Center Sam Pendleton Said Ahead of Texas A&M Matchup

Tennessee Center Sam Pendleton spoke with the media ahead of the matchup vs Texas A&M. Talking about the offensive line chemistry, the Heisman race, Daune Morris, George MacIntyre, Faizon Brandon, and more.

Building Chemistry With Tennessee's New Offensive Guards

"Two new guys in there doing a really good job. I've been really happy with the way that we've been playing ball, just as a unit growing together, especially with the new additions, guys shuffling around. It takes time. We've been playing together throughout fall camp and spring ball, but in a game setting, it definitely takes time getting through communication and figuring out where everybody's going to be at, just their tendencies.

"But they've done a really great job coming with me to watch film, going to walk through stuff. I think it's the biggest thing, just getting comfortable with each other in that space, in a stressful environment, and putting ourselves in that mindset. So, it's been really good."

Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee before the start of an NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Utvtech0917 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's Offensive Line Embracing Physical Football

"Coach Elarbee has this mindset towards the game that we all kind of try to adopt. It doesn't matter whether it's a four-yard gain, it's still a gain. I'll take four-yard gains all day long because three of those, you've got a first down. You keep just pumping along, one of them's going to break.

"I think that's just the beauty of playing offensive line. You get to freely go out there and move a man against his own will and put him where he doesn't want to be. And then the guys around you that get to carry the ball, they get to do what they want to do with their game. That reflects good on us and obviously reflects even better on them. So, as a team, it's a great thing to have."

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) hands off to running back DeSean Bishop (18) during a college football game against Kentucky on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thoughts on DeSean Bishop Heisman Conversation

When asked about DeSean Bishop deserving to be in the Heiman conversation. Pendleton did not hold back. "I believe so. I do. DeSean is one of the most avid competitors I've ever been around in my entire life. It's a guy that drinks, sleeps, lives the game every day, every moment of the day, regardless of how he feels or how you think he feels.





"If you ask him, I'm sure some of you ask him how he is, he's always going to tell you he's blessed and that he's ready for the game. He's one of those guys that you see is just intense all the time, regardless of what it is. "Not as scary intense for me. I don't know about other guys on the side of the ball. I'd be pretty scared of him. I think that he is one of those guys that you don't see around college football very often."





Tennessee running back Daune Morris (17) carries the ball downfield for a touchdown against Kentucky during a college football game between Tennessee and Kentucky on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reward of Blocking for Tennessee's Running Backs

"It's the best feeling in college football and football in general. That's why we play what we do. Obviously, the pancakes are nice and the big touchdowns down the field, but the feeling that you've succeeded in your goal in life, blocking a man across, and you just see DeSean or Doodle or JG just scoot by you and take off, it's one of the best feelings in the world.

"Again, you get to jog down there and celebrate and get some water and do it again."

The Meaning Behind Pendleton's Pregame Family Tradition

"Well, this is 'I love you' in sign language. I've done that my entire life with my parents. I wouldn't be where I am today without my parents making the sacrifices and everything they've done to get me in this position in football.

"Growing up in a rural community, there's not many great football opportunities around. So, an hour away from the house I went to school, and I've just been blessed to be where I am. Every opportunity I get to give them a little piece of my game-day experience, that just shows them how important they are to me.

"I think it's just one of those things that I see you in the crowd of 100,000 people because they're important to me. My little brother is always at the games. They've never missed a game in my college career, whether I played or not, whether that's in Ireland or whether that's here. "I'm so thankful for them, and that's just my little shout-out before the game starts."





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Tennessee offensive lineman Sam Pendleton (56) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Pendleton Maintains His Pregame Focus

"My dad's a big movie guy, and through my childhood, one of my dad's favorite movies is For Love of the Game, Kevin Costner's baseball movie. One of the things he always told me when I was growing up is, 'Clear the mechanism.' "When you go out on the field, whether it's 100,000, whether it's two people, that's kind of my way to get in the mindset of playing the game. Run through the T, that gets you all amped up. You turn back, 'I love you,' and it's just kind of like, all right, it's time to go.





"Puts you in the mindset. Go get the guys hyped on the sideline. Let's do this. So, it's definitely something that is really important to me."

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) during Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

George MacIntyre's Development and Tennessee's Quarterback Chemistry

"It was seamless. I think George has done a fantastic job stepping in and being the man he is now. He's definitely grown in his game week to week and grown with me closer as we continue on through the season. "Same thing with Faizon. Their chemistry in the room and then them with us as the offensive line, I think, has just gotten closer and closer as the season's gone on. Like I said with the guards, stressful situations make you do one of two things. It pulls you apart or brings you together.





"I think that's definitely brought us closer together. Those high-stress games and those games that are fun. You get to run down there and you see the joy on someone's face. You get to the sideline, we just had a 13-play drive. We just pounded it in the end zone.

"He might not have thrown two passes on the drive, but he's coming over to the bench after us and just dapping us all up, telling us that we did a great job and getting us all hyped up for the next drive. He's done a fantastic job stepping into his role and being the guy with the quarterback situation.

"Both of those guys, they're just buying in. I think that speaks to their character. I think that speaks to the men that they are and the reason that they're here. I think that speaks to our culture as a whole. I think all that encompasses who they are.

"Faizon, pretty quiet guy on and off the field. He's a silent leader, I think, and George is very similar. But George is one of those guys that you just see is kind of like here the whole time, just a duck on the water. "Embraces the suck when it's hard and then rallies in the joy. I think they both fit this offense, this team, this culture and this community really well. So, I'm happy they're here."





Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; The Neyland Stadium decibel meter during the second half against the Auburn Tigers. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pendleton Responds to Neyland Stadium's Fake Crowd Noise Allegations

"I play there. This is our home stadium. I sit on the sideline when our defense is on the field, and I try to hear my coach give me adjustments and stuff for the game plan, and I can't hardly hear him. He's a foot from my face. "So, if that's fake crowd noise, I need to figure out how they're doing that because it's pretty impressive.





"I think that is just the Neyland effect. It's the most feared college football stadium in the U.S. for a reason. So, say what you want about it. It's an environment."

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