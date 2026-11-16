Tennessee Football Freshman Faizon Brandon Earns an SEC Honor Following Game vs. Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Texas A&M Aggies by a score of 22-7, as they played in the state of Texas. In fact, this game took place in one of the very best SEC stadiums that there is, as the game was played inside Kyle Field.

This atmosphere wasn't mediocre, as the Aggies have over 108,000 fans in the stands, which meant that the Vols would need to be on their A-Game if they would win.

Many players stepped up to the plate, including Faizon Brandon, an 18-year-old freshman quarterback, who had no choice but to be the guy after George MacIntyre suffered a lower-body injury, which won't be a long-term issue, according to reports on Sunday.

SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Brandon earned himself an SEC Co-Freshman of the Week Honor, which just adds to the total.

Brandon finished the game with one completed pass on just one attempt, which was a five-yard touchdown to DaSaahn Brame. This was even Brame's first touchdown reception of his college career.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Where Brandon earned his stripes was in the rushing game, as he finished the game with 36 rushing yards in just six carries. This means that he averaged about six yards per carry. It was a bit shocking that he won it, as this doesn't nearly compare to his past honors as SEC Freshman of the Week, which he earned multiple times earlier in the season.

He will be needed against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, as the past two weeks have shown he is one of the very best when it comes to rushing the ball, and this is why the Vols have given him a chance to do so, even with MacIntyre being the starter for the Vols.

When it comes to starting on Saturday, the Vols have yet to announce who that will be. We do know that he has practiced, so this decision could be made for either gunslinger.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.