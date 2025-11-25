Everything Tennessee Football DB Jalen McMurray Said Ahead of Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off of a win that is still lingering around campus.
For the team, it is back to business as the Vols are looking to end the regular season strong as cross-state rival Vanderbilt rolls into town.
The players will have to tone out a bit of campus noise as many will talk all week over the last game and its significance. Ending the drought in The Swamp was and still is a big deal.
During Monday's media availability, Josh Heupel and two players would meet with reporters to field questions as they prepare for the game ahead.
Senior defensive back Jalen McMurray was selected as the defensive player to speak to the press.
McMurray is Thankful
"My family, uh, God for blessing me with everything, honestly. Since we in the football setting, my teammates and coaches. You know, being able to be here and have the support of my family, to be blessed enough to be here and be surrounded by all these great people. I mean, it's been awesome. Life is great," McMurray detailed.
Emotions of Approaching Final Home Game
"Yeah, no, I'm good now. I'm good now. I feel like my mindset's always been a one day at a time type of person. So, you know, I'm just attacking the day. My preparation for the game this weekend. However the emotions come out during that last time running through the T. I mean, that's how they going to come out, but when it's game time, it's game time," McMurray said.
Journey Appreciation
McMurray spent his first few collegiate years with Temple, before transferring to Tennessee ahead of last season.
"I'm grateful and blessed with everything. All of it. You know, it's been a unique and honestly like great journey. You know, college football and being able to learn the things that I have learned. I'm grateful," McMurray said.
McMurray has been a very active member of the Vols defense. Currently the veteran defender accounts for 49-tackles, with 28 of them being solo. That's in addition to two sacks that are credited to his name.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that senior defensive back Jalen McMurray has to say during his media availability on Monday.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media